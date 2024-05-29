Everything To Know About Tremec's TKO 5-Speed Manual Transmission

Tremec is a popular transmission company that makes several products for cars, agricultural equipment, and heavy-duty industrial applications. From high-torque capacity manual transmissions and heavy-duty truck transmissions, to high-performance dual clutch gearboxes, they're renowned for their aftermarket applications. They also have several transmissions in OEM vehicles. Tremec's eight-speed TR-9080 dual clutch transmission is what puts power to the ground in the C8 Corvette. The Dodge Challenger uses a Tremec TR-6060 for its R/T, Scat Pack, and Hellcat models. The Chevy Camaro, Ford Mustang GT350, and Mustang Shelby GT500 sports cars all use various Tremec transmissions.

Founded in 1964, Tremec produced transmissions for Ford, GM, and Chrysler in Mexico. They made three and four-speed transmissions in their early days, but eventually transitioned to five and six-speed transmissions after purchasing the transmission manufacturer BorgWarner. That's where products like the TKO 5-Speed Manual Transmission come in.

The TKO 5-speed manual transmission is built by Tremec for older muscle car owners who wish to convert their three or four-speed transmissions to five-speeds — Tremec also offers the Magnum for six-speed applications. But just how much power can the TKO 5-speed handle? And is it the best option for your build? Let's dive in.