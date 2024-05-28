Are Turbocharged Engines More Or Less Reliable Than Regular Engines?

Drivers looking to get more out of their engines often opt for turbocharged options. Turbocharged engines typically offer more power than a regular engine by using the exhaust gas to force extra air into the combustion chamber. This allows the motor to burn more fuel to get more performance, and you aren't always sacrificing fuel economy as a result. A smaller 4-cylinder engine can reap the rewards of extra power and better fuel efficiency, so it can be worth making an upgrade from that standpoint, especially if you opt for a twin-turbocharger.

However, turbocharging an engine comes with its share of risks. While it is not guaranteed that you will run into issues, if you upgrade your engine to support turbocharging, you're introducing more components that have a chance of failing. Simply put, having more points of failure raises your chances of running into problems. Of course, many people use turbocharged engines every day with no issues, so your turbocharged motor shouldn't be any more or less reliable than a regular engine, but it can be more costly.