Who Makes Cison Engines & How Much Do They Cost?

Whether you're a full-fledged gearhead with a penchant for working with miniatures or a specialty RC car fan who prefers a gas-powered engine over a battery, there's a good chance you've done a little tinkering with one of the many custom-built tiny engines available on the consumer market. But even if you're more of a casual engine enthusiast who doesn't fit into either of those categories, you may be interested to know that there are currently several companies throughout the world that specialize in crafting pint-sized versions of real, fuel-burning internal combustion engines (ICE) that not only work, but have been used to power everything from RC vehicles to some small power tools.

Among the most notable of the companies that specialize in making miniature internal combustion engines is Cison Engine, whose line of miniature engine packages includes everything from a powerful inline water-cooled model to a 4-stroke small-block V8 44 cubic inch that pushes 4.8 horsepower and up to 10,000 rpm. Those models are essentially exact ⅙-scaled versions of actual ICEs, with the power, precision, and engineering of Cison engines continuing to dazzle mini-engine enthusiasts the world over.

As each of those miniatures bares some version of the Cison insignia, it should come as no surprise that the China-based engineering outfit makes its engines themselves. Yes, Cison has been manufacturing its celebrated miniatures in a Chinese facility since its 2000 founding, attributing the quality and precision of its engines, in part, to a state-of-the-art Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining setup.