How Difficult Is An EcoBoost Engine Swap, And How Much Will It Cost?

Ford introduced the EcoBoost engine for the 2010 model year, and while the idea of a turbocharged engine and direct injection fuel delivery was not new, it brought a breath of fresh air to the scene. The main highlight of the EcoBoost engine was an increase in fuel efficiency and performance, due to its three main features.

Firstly, by adopting a direct injection system, fuel is sprayed directly into each cylinder with precise volume and timing, leading to a more efficient burn. Next, the EcoBoost came with a turbocharger that used exhaust from the combustion chamber to force more air back into the chamber for more powerful combustion. This creates higher performance and faster acceleration when needed. Using the exhaust also made EcoBoost engines create lower emissions, 15% less than regular engines. Lastly, through what Ford calls Twin Independent Variable Camshaft Timing (Ti-VCT), the timing of the intake and exhaust cams could be controlled separately leading to improved efficiency.

While some EcoBoost engines are better than others, they're generally great. If you're an enthusiast craving even more performance and efficiency, installing one in your car could be the perfect next step. However, swapping in an EcoBoost engine isn't straightforward as a regular engine. Let's break down what you should know.