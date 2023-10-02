This Easy EcoBoost Engine Swap Might Make You Want A New Ford Maverick

The Ford Maverick is undoubtedly one of the best new vehicles from the Dearborn-based automaker. It's been selling so fast that Ford has closed the order books many times since debuting it in 2022. It also has a unique selling point: An optional hybrid powertrain with 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a small electric motor.

However, the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost engine has 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque, making it the most potent option for enthusiasts. Nothing will stop a gearhead from extracting the most potential from any vehicle, the Maverick included. And while Ford never intended to drag race the Maverick, Ivan Gonzalez had other plans.

In an article by The Drive, the builder of the world's quickest Ford Maverick made a startling discovery that led to his vehicle's newfound propensity for speed. While shopping for a spare 2.0-liter EcoBoost, he found a 2.3-liter EcoBoost from a 2020 Lincoln Corsair. Curious, he discovered that upgrading to a bigger engine was more accessible than anticipated.