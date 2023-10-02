This Easy EcoBoost Engine Swap Might Make You Want A New Ford Maverick
The Ford Maverick is undoubtedly one of the best new vehicles from the Dearborn-based automaker. It's been selling so fast that Ford has closed the order books many times since debuting it in 2022. It also has a unique selling point: An optional hybrid powertrain with 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a small electric motor.
However, the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost engine has 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque, making it the most potent option for enthusiasts. Nothing will stop a gearhead from extracting the most potential from any vehicle, the Maverick included. And while Ford never intended to drag race the Maverick, Ivan Gonzalez had other plans.
In an article by The Drive, the builder of the world's quickest Ford Maverick made a startling discovery that led to his vehicle's newfound propensity for speed. While shopping for a spare 2.0-liter EcoBoost, he found a 2.3-liter EcoBoost from a 2020 Lincoln Corsair. Curious, he discovered that upgrading to a bigger engine was more accessible than anticipated.
Plug-and-play upgrade
According to Ivan Gonzales, shoehorning a 2.3-liter EcoBoost in a Ford Ranger is a plug-and-play upgrade. For instance, 99% of the pins in the engine wiring harness were identical; the only change was relocating the coolant temperature sensor. Moreover, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost received a few pieces of bespoke performance hardware that Gonzales initially developed for the stock 2.0-liter.
The upgrades include a 57-millimeter turbo from the Ranger truck, a front-mount intercooler, 2.5-inch exhaust piping, a cat-back exhaust with a three-inch downpipe, and tuning from Livernois. After all the dirty work, the Maverick is a different beast. It stormed the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 112 mph, enough to make a Dodge Charger Scat Pack driver very nervous.
The next step is to breach the 11-second quarter-mile run, says Gonzales, and he's hoping to make it real on December 9 at The Red List Series drag racing event in Bakersfield, California. The Maverick will receive new Brembo brakes (from a Focus RS) and possibly a few more tinkering before the end of this year, helping it eclipse the 11-second mark.