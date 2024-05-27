Who Makes T-Rex Motorcycles & How Much Do They Cost?
Three-wheeled vehicles are an uncommon configuration for a modern conveyance, as well as a rare sight on American roads when compared to the ubiquitous four-wheel or two-wheel forms most road-legal vehicles take. Manufacturers that opt to go tri-wheel often blur the line between car and motorcycle, including the Polaris Slingshot, the Morgan 3-Wheeler, and the T-Rex RR from Campagna.
Based out of Quebec, Canada, Campagna first introduced the T-Rex in 1995. The T-Rex is built at Campagna's Boucherville, Quebec assembly plant. Originally conceived by F1 mechanic Daniel Campagna and automotive designer Paul Deutschman, the T-Rex RR is powered by a Kawasaki 1441cc four-cylinder engine making a claimed 208 horsepower and driven through a sequential six-speed gearbox — all in a vehicle that weighs only 1,098 lbs according to the manufacturer.
For comparison, the base curb weight of a 2024 Mazda MX-5 with a manual transmission, a four-wheeled roadster with similar sporting intentions to the T-Rex RR, tips the scales at a comparatively hefty 2,341 lbs. With such a high horsepower-to-weight ratio and serious sporting pretensions, how much does it cost to get behind the wheel of a T-Rex RR as an owner?
Buying a new Campagna T-Rex RR is not for the wallet-conscious
The 2024 T-Rex RR starts at $68,999. For comparison, the aforementioned Mazda MX-5 begins at $28,985. At that price, the T-Rex RR is equipped with weather-resistant black vinyl upholstery, 3-point safety belts, an Alcantara-covered Sparco steering wheel, and a fully adjustable suspension. Like other boutique manufacturers, Campagna has a multitude of colors and options that can lighten both the vehicle and your bank account.
The T-Rex RR is available with seven different body colors, six color options for the chassis, five color options for the headlight bezels, six different seatbelt colors, three colors for the seats, five color options for the wheels, and three different colors for the brake calipers. In case the available hues don't suit the buyer's fancy, Campagna gives the option to customize the trike further with custom colors. The T-Rex RR has available performance enhancing options including carbon fiber body panels and an up-rated brake package featuring Wilwood four-piston calipers. Configurable, indeed.
Campagna does not show the pricing for its optional upgrades. Inspecting the inventory of authorized T-Rex RR dealers does not offer any insights either, as they do not list available new inventory. Interested parties are encouraged to contact an authorized dealer or the manufacturer directly. Pre-owned examples are also available from those same authorized dealers, as well as other used-vehicle retailers. Consulting EBay motors at the time of publication found two used T-Rex RR models from recent model years with "Buy It Now" pricing at a bit less than $60,000.