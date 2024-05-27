Who Makes T-Rex Motorcycles & How Much Do They Cost?

Three-wheeled vehicles are an uncommon configuration for a modern conveyance, as well as a rare sight on American roads when compared to the ubiquitous four-wheel or two-wheel forms most road-legal vehicles take. Manufacturers that opt to go tri-wheel often blur the line between car and motorcycle, including the Polaris Slingshot, the Morgan 3-Wheeler, and the T-Rex RR from Campagna.

Based out of Quebec, Canada, Campagna first introduced the T-Rex in 1995. The T-Rex is built at Campagna's Boucherville, Quebec assembly plant. Originally conceived by F1 mechanic Daniel Campagna and automotive designer Paul Deutschman, the T-Rex RR is powered by a Kawasaki 1441cc four-cylinder engine making a claimed 208 horsepower and driven through a sequential six-speed gearbox — all in a vehicle that weighs only 1,098 lbs according to the manufacturer.

For comparison, the base curb weight of a 2024 Mazda MX-5 with a manual transmission, a four-wheeled roadster with similar sporting intentions to the T-Rex RR, tips the scales at a comparatively hefty 2,341 lbs. With such a high horsepower-to-weight ratio and serious sporting pretensions, how much does it cost to get behind the wheel of a T-Rex RR as an owner?