7 Of The Best Apps For Learning Guitar & Bass

Picking the right guitar for you is only half the battle — now you have to learn to play it. If you're like countless others, there's a good chance that the guitar you bought a while back and that you swore you'd master has been gathering dust in your closet. As much as many of us would love to become a guitar or bass virtuoso, committing to learning your instrument over time isn't always easy or practical. After dealing with the everyday hustle of school, work, and life in general, it's hard to muster the energy needed to sit and teach yourself a new skill. Nevertheless, learning bit by bit each day is the only way to get better. While there are plenty of great in-person options out there to learn one-on-one or in a group setting, finding the time or money can be hard.

Thankfully, the solution to finally mastering your guitar or bass could be in your pocket, as there's no shortage of fantastic apps available to teach you. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, a fan of classic acoustic brands or iconic electric guitars, there's an app out there that will get you to where you want to be. The following list contains apps chosen based on a variety of factors, which we explore in more depth at the end of this article.