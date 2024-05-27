Jeep Wrangler Vs. Wrangler 4Xe: What's The Difference?

When deciding on what car you are going to purchase, it is not just a matter of selecting which make and model you want. There are so many other decisions that need to be made within that already narrow framework before you can drive off of the lot with a new car. For just about every single model of vehicle out there, it has a variety of different trims and packages that you also have to choose from. A Ford F-150 is not just an F-150, as there are eight different versions of the F-150, and that is only counting those that are powered by gasoline.

The same is true for the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has been a staple of the Jeep line-up since the 1987 model year, and if you were to purchase one of them now, you would have to choose between a Sport, a Sport S, a Willys, a Sahara, a Rubicon, a Rubicon X, a Rubicon 392, and a Rubicon 392 Final Edition. That is quite a lot to take into consideration. However, there is another version of the Jeep Wrangler that stands apart from all of these other trims, and that is the Wrangler 4xe. Introduced in 2021, the 4xe stands apart from the rest of the Wrangler line, as it looks to be the more environmentally conscious option of the group and has its own set of different trims for you to choose from. This isn't simply choosing between a Willys or a Rubicon. This is choosing between how you want your car to operate.