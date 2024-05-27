Jeep Wrangler Vs. Wrangler 4Xe: What's The Difference?
When deciding on what car you are going to purchase, it is not just a matter of selecting which make and model you want. There are so many other decisions that need to be made within that already narrow framework before you can drive off of the lot with a new car. For just about every single model of vehicle out there, it has a variety of different trims and packages that you also have to choose from. A Ford F-150 is not just an F-150, as there are eight different versions of the F-150, and that is only counting those that are powered by gasoline.
The same is true for the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has been a staple of the Jeep line-up since the 1987 model year, and if you were to purchase one of them now, you would have to choose between a Sport, a Sport S, a Willys, a Sahara, a Rubicon, a Rubicon X, a Rubicon 392, and a Rubicon 392 Final Edition. That is quite a lot to take into consideration. However, there is another version of the Jeep Wrangler that stands apart from all of these other trims, and that is the Wrangler 4xe. Introduced in 2021, the 4xe stands apart from the rest of the Wrangler line, as it looks to be the more environmentally conscious option of the group and has its own set of different trims for you to choose from. This isn't simply choosing between a Willys or a Rubicon. This is choosing between how you want your car to operate.
A difference in power
The traditional Jeep Wrangler, as you would probably expect, utilizes traditional gasoline for it to run. This is true at the lowest level Sport trim with its 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine or the top-shelf Rubicon 392 Final Edition that uses a 6.4L V8. Meanwhile, all of the 4xe models of the Jeep Wrangler are plug-in hybrids, meaning it utilizes a traditional combustion engine and an electric motor. In this case, it utilizes a 2.0L I4 engine alongside a 17 kWh battery, and every single trim of the 4xe implements this setup.
To compare trim to trim, the plug-in hybrid 4xe model vastly outpaces the regular Wrangler in terms of mileage. A Wrangler Sport S has a combined mileage of 19 mpg, whereas the Sport S 4xe increases that number to 49 mpg. That is a rather startling difference. The 4xe does fall a little short when it comes to power output though, as the Sport S and Sport S 4xe can generate 285 hp and 270 hp, respectively. However, that is when it comes to purely traditional horsepower. Taking into consideration the hybrid system net power output, that number skyrockets to 375 hp for the 4xe.
Another difference is that the base level for a Wrangler 4xe is an eight-speed automatic transmission, whereas the Sport, Sport S, and Willys trims for the traditional Wrangler start off six-speed manuals before jumping up to eight-speed automatics with the Sahara. That being said, the major decision you are making between a Wrangler and a Wrangler 4xe is between wanting a gas-powered car or a plug-in hybrid.
A difference in price
Because the two operate with very different powertrains, it only makes sense that there is also a rather large difference when it comes to price. Newer technology is always going to be a more expensive prospect, so by and large, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe models are going to cost you quite a bit more than your traditional SUVs. The absolute base price you can get for a Jeep Wrangler, which would be for the two-door Sport trim, is $31,995. If you wanted to join in on the plug-in hybrid train and pick up a Sport S 4xe, the lowest it will be is $50,695. That is a nearly $20,000 difference between different powertrains.
Another reason for the discrepancy is that Wrangler 4xe models are only available in four-door configurations, and the majority of standard Wranglers give you the option between two and four doors. A one-to-one comparison between four-door Sport S models still places the 4xe $10,000 ahead, as the standard version costs $40,690. The only reason there are some standard Wranglers that cost more than 4xe models is that there are more trims to choose from. The two highest levels, the Rubicon 392 and Rubicon 392 Final Edition, cannot be purchased as plug-in hybrids, and they cost $92,140 and $100,590, respectively. The largest starting price for a 4xe is the Rubicon X at $70,990, over $13,000 more than its gas-powered sibling. Being environmentally conscious is noble, but when it comes to Jeep Wranglers, it can also be financially unconscious.