6 Kid-Sized Motorcycles Available From Major Retailers Even Toddlers Can Ride
Whether your little one has expressed an interest in motorcycles or you're trying to get them to become a more confident rider but want something edgier than a regular bike, a kid-friendly motorcycle is a great gift for your child. Not only does a kids' motorcycle make playtime more fun, but it's also a great way to develop their motor coordination, balance, and confidence. The good news is that thanks to all the options available in the market, you can buy a kids' motorcycle, whether it's an Aprilia-style electric bike or a three-wheeled trike, from the comfort of your home.
That said, given that you can't compromise on safety and your child's comfort, you'll want to do your due diligence when picking a motorcycle. To help you zero in on the right bike, we've compared numerous options and listed the ones with the most useful features and the best user reviews below. You'll find a more detailed explanation of our selection methodology toward the end of this list.
Costzon 12V Kids Aprilia Electric Motorcycle
Kids grow up in the blink of an eye. That's why this Costzon Aprilia-inspired electric motorcycle that can accommodate children between the ages of three and eight is a great fit as they grow. Designed with features like a curved seat, training wheels, a headlight and taillight, and tires that have an anti-slip pattern, the motorcycle is fun to ride and will keep your child safe and comfortable.
A highlight of this bike is that it rides smoothly on all kinds of surfaces, from wood-paneled floors to gravel roads, which means your child will have no trouble riding it at home or outside. Additionally, to improve the riding experience, you can have your child listen to one of the many music tracks or stories that come preloaded on the motorcycle. Alternatively, you can personalize their ride by playing their favorite music or audiobooks by connecting your device to the motorcycle's USB or MP3 port.
The motorcycle is currently available for purchase on Amazon, where it costs $135. It's also popular among shoppers, given that it's received an overall user score of 4.2 out of 5 based on 550 ratings. On the platform, customers have praised the motorcycle's battery life and performance and have stated that the assembly was fairly straightforward.
Best Choice Products Kids 6V Ride-On Motorcycle
This Best Choice Products motorcycle, which can reach speeds of up to 2 mph, is ideal for children from three to six. While it's very much a motorcycle meant for toddlers and young children, the bike still incorporates a number of realistic design elements, like working headlights, a horn, and an ignition, to name a few. A limitation to consider, though, before you purchase this motorcycle is its battery life. To be specific, the rechargeable 6V battery delivers a 40-minute runtime. This is sufficient for short rides within your home or yard but not ideal for extended playtimes. However, you can recharge it while your child enjoys their downtime or snacks or while they nap and have it charged in time for their next ride.
If you're considering purchasing this motorcycle, it usually costs $129.99 but is available at a discounted price of $109.99 on Amazon at the time of this writing. It's also available in a few different colors, including blue, green, hot pink, orange, and red. The product is well-received by customers, as evidenced by the 4.3 out of 5 user score, which is based on more than 3,600 ratings. Several buyers noted that the motorcycle was easy to assemble and looked stylish and professional. Some customers, however, added that the motorcycle was slower than they expected it to be. If your child is learning to ride, though, this shouldn't be too much of a concern.
Aosom 6V Kids Ride-On Motorcycle
If your child finds it challenging to balance on a two-wheeler, this Aosom trike, designed with two rear wheels and a single front wheel, is a solid choice. Ideal for children aged three and up, the motorcycle provides a realistic but comfortable riding experience with easy-to-control handlebars, padded seats, and a horn. It also boasts safety features like extra-wide, textured tires for traction and bright headlights that provide visibility in low-light conditions. Additionally, the motorcycle can clock a speed of 1.8 mph, which is manageable for most new riders. The 6V battery in this motorcycle is fitted with provides a 45-minute run time. Keep in mind, though, that it requires between eight and 12 hours to fully charge, so this motorcycle is ideal for shorter rides.
You get to choose between three colors — red, white, and blue — but prices will vary depending on the one you choose. The red costs the most at $76.99, followed by the blue, which costs $74.99. The white is the least expensive at $69.95. If you'd like to gift this trike to your little one, you can buy any color of your choosing on Amazon. The product has an overall rating of 4 out of 5, which is based on a total of 861 ratings. The positive reviews indicate that the motorcycle runs slow but is perfect for learning. Some buyers, however, have noted that the product is smaller than expected and that the battery doesn't last long. That said, for the price, it provides decent value.
Costzon Kids Ride-On Chopper Trike Motorcycle
This Chopper, which is a popular motorcycle customization style, has a low center of gravity and three-wheel design that will help your little one improve their sense of balance and remain stable as they learn to ride. Also, because it can only go as fast as 1.86 mph, this bike is perfect for helping your child develop their riding skills without feeling overwhelmed. Furthermore, the trike features a backrest, adjustable headlights, and extra-wide textured tires, all of which will help your child remain safe during their biking adventures.
Billed as a bike for indoor and outdoor use, the motorcycle can be used on all kinds of surfaces, from asphalt roads to rubber tracks and indoor flooring. The motorcycle also has a built-in speaker that can play fun tracks to keep your child entertained while they ride. If you think this chopper-style motorcycle is a good pick for your child, you can purchase this model on Amazon for a discounted price of $99.99 at present (it was originally priced at $129.99). On the platform, the motorcycle is available in a few different colors, including blue, red, pink, and white, and has an average user rating of 4.2 out of 5. It's also received several 5-star reviews, with buyers noting that the motorcycle is small but sturdy and that the battery lasts surprisingly long.
Tobbi 12V Kids Ride-On Aprilia Motorcycle
Offering a bit more power than the other motorcycles on this list, the Tobbi 12V Aprilia-style motorcycle is a good option for children between the ages of three and six, who want to experience more speed and power than a 6V motorcycle can provide. That said, although the bike can go as fast as 3.1 mph, it's still safe to ride, thanks to the training wheels, headlight and taillight, and non-slip handlebars. As your child gets more comfortable and confident on this motorcycle, you can remove the training wheels to help them master balancing and riding skills.
The motorcycle delivers a fairly realistic riding experience, thanks to the powerful dual motors that allow your child to easily navigate backward and forward. Additionally, the rear tire boasts spring suspension, which helps keep the bike stable while your child rides. For some added entertainment, the motorcycle even comes loaded with stories and music, but you can also personalize what your child listens to by plugging in your own device or memory card into the motorcycle's USB/MP3/SD port.
This motorcycle costs $153.89 but is currently available at a discounted price of $139.98 on Amazon. While it's more expensive than the other options on this list, the added power from the 12V battery makes it worth the money. This sentiment is echoed by customers, given that the product has an overall user score of 4.2 out of 5, based on 154 ratings. Buyers have noted that the bike was easy to put together and that it works as expected.
Lil' Rider Ride-On Toy 3-Wheel Motorcycle
If you like the balance and stability that a trike provides, this three-wheel motorcycle from Lil' Rider is a good option, especially because it offers solid value for money. It's capable of going up to speeds of 1.75 MPH, which is ideal for toddlers and young children learning to ride and balance. The trike is also pretty practical, given that it comes with a small storage compartment that your child can use to stow some of their belongings or even a compact backpack.
Although it's a budget offering, it's pretty realistic, thanks to the sounds it can produce, its reverse function, and its headlights. The way you need to clean and detail regular motorcycles, you'll also need to do the same with this one. The good news is that it's washable, so you can make cleaning this trike a fun bonding activity with your little one. Keep in mind that the motorcycle is fitted with a rechargeable 6V battery, so it provides limited power, but this shouldn't be an issue for young children learning to ride.
The motorcycle is available for $59.99 on Amazon. On the platform, it has a user rating of 4.2 out of 5, based on over 700 ratings. Buyers have noted that it works great and is the perfect size for a toddler or young child. The only disadvantage seems to be that the product comes with a lot of small parts and stickers that you'll have to put together yourself — some buyers have noted that this process was time-consuming.
Why these motorcycles made it to this list
We evaluated numerous options and selected motorcycles that had the most user-friendly and realistic features. Additionally, we also considered the user ratings and the reviews for each product. Every motorcycle listed above has a rating of four or higher and several five-star reviews, which indicates that they've been well-received by buyers. Pricing is also reasonable across the board on these bikes.