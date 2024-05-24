Why Your Ryobi Pressure Washer Has Low Pressure (And How To Fix It)

If you're fairly sure that the cause of the washer's low pressure is within the washer itself, then there are a few quick checks and fixes you can perform. Make sure you start with these, avoid taking the washer apart unless you have professional-level experience with this sort of thing. If you take it apart without knowing how it works, you may not be able to fix it.

First, check the washer's line and tap setting. The line needs to be primed with running water for a couple of minutes to push out any loose air before the stream becomes consistent, while the tap setting should be set to medium pressure.

Next, check the surface of the spray nozzle. If you were using contaminated water or just left it out for a while, there may be debris clogging it up. Either swap the nozzle out for another or detach it and give openings a gentle prod to loosen any stuck gunk. Depending on the model of Ryobi pressure washer you purchased, it may come with a cleaning tool, but otherwise, any thin metal rod will do.

Finally, if you're using one of the larger pressure washers, it may be equipped with an inline water filter, which can get clogged. Remove the filter from the device to clear out any large obstructions and give it a wash with clean water before reinserting it.

If you still need help, visit Ryobi's support website.