Here's What That BSM Icon Means On Your Toyota

Newer Toyota vehicles are fitted with a slew of safety systems, of which one is the Blind Spot Monitor (BSM). This system works in tandem with Toyota's Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) to assist drivers in avoiding collisions due to blind spots when changing lanes, or exiting out of a parking spot.

Of the many ways to minimize the blind spots in your car, Toyota's BSM system alerts the driver by illuminating a warning indicator on the side view mirror that detects another vehicle or person. This could sometimes be easy to miss, and if the driver activates a turn signal, the BSM will trigger a blinking response for the indicator, promptly alerting the driver with more urgency.

The Blind Spot Monitor system utilizes radar sensors that are located in the vehicle's rear bumper to detect surrounding traffic moving at speeds over 10 mph. The same sensor is activated when you shift into reverse, alerting the driver of any moving vehicles around the parking spot. This is in addition to a live feed of the car's backup camera, that also indicates the direction of any vehicles approaching your car.

You can enable both the Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert safety features through your car's Multi-Information Display under the Settings menu. Depending on your vehicle, you may even have a dedicated button to control the BSM system.