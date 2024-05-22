How To Use The Soap Dispenser On Your Ryobi Pressure Washer
A pressure washer can be an invaluable tool for anyone looking to clean up a stained driveway, brighten up a dingy backyard deck, or spray down a dirty automobile. The devices might also be helpful in countless other DIY cleaning projects around your home, though it's safe to assume not every household counts a power washer among their arsenal of power tools. However, folks who have picked up a power washer to use around the house or in their home garage may well have invested in a Ryobi tool, as many of the company's battery-powered power washers are well-rated by consumers and pro reviewers, and regularly rank among the best on the consumer market.
If a Ryobi device has become your power washer of choice, it's possible you've yet to utilize its soaping function, either because the pressure-washing jobs you've undertaken haven't required a layer of suds or because you just don't know how to use the soap dispensing feature. Whichever category you're in, know that using the soap dispenser on your Ryobi pressure washer is fairly easy, no matter which of the company's various models you've purchased. If your next pressure washing project is one that will require your Ryobi to provide some cleansing bubbles, here's how to use the device's soap dispensing function.
How to utilize your Ryobi pressure washer's soap dispenser
The first step in using the soap dispenser on your Ryobi power washer is to know where the soap originates from. Depending on the model of power washer, the soap reservoir could be located on the front or the back side of the device. Likewise, some handheld models require you to attach the soap reservoir directly to the washer's lance, so it might be wise to consult your user's manual to determine your particular washer's setup. Once you've sorted out where the soap reservoir connects and ensured it is properly filled, follow these steps to use your Ryobi power washer's soap dispenser.
- If the power washer's soap reservoir has a feed tube, make sure it's inserted all the way to the bottom to ensure it's properly drawing fluid.
- Set your power washer to low-pressure mode, as this is the only setting that allows soap to be dispensed.
- Depending on the model, this may require either swapping to a low-pressure nozzle tip, or adjusting the setting by twisting the nozzle tip at the end of the lance.
- Make sure your power washer is connected to a water source and turned on.
- Gently squeeze the trigger to pull water through the hose and draw soap into the mixture.
- You may need to hold the trigger down for up to 45 seconds before the soap begins dispensing.
If your Ryobi power washer is still struggling to dispense soap, you can potentially troubleshoot the problem by double-checking you are in low-pressure mode and that the soap feed tube is inserted to the bottom of the reservoir. You can also try increasing the water flow through the lance, opening up the flow by adjusting the tip of the nozzle.