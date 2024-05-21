Why FaceTime On iPhone Is Grayed Out (And What You Can Do To Fix It)

The most likely reason FaceTime is grayed out is that your iPhone may be experiencing some connectivity problems. There are two things you can immediately try to force your iPhone network connection to start anew. You can enable Airplane Mode by swiping down from the top-right edge of your iPhone screen, tapping the airplane icon to turn it orange, waiting five to 10 seconds, and then tapping the icon again to disable it. Another thing you can do is simply turn your iPhone off and then on again. These two basic methods often fix the most common network-related glitches on the iPhone.

If FaceTime is still grayed out, you may need to reset your network settings:

Launch the Settings app. Tap General. Select Transfer or Reset iPhone. Hit Reset. Pick Reset Network Settings. Enter your iPhone passcode if required.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

Don't be alarmed about resetting your iPhone's network settings as it doesn't wipe any personal data like photos, videos, apps, and the like from your device. All it does is delete all the Wi-Fi networks you've previously used (along with their passwords) as well as any cellular, VPN, and APN settings that you've had set up before so you can start from scratch. You will of course need to reconnect to an available Wi-Fi network and type in its password. Once you do, you can verify if FaceTime is still grayed out in the Settings app.

You should also check if FaceTime is rigged to work using mobile data, in case you're trying to use the app at a location without Wi-Fi. Launch the Settings app, tap Cellular or Mobile Data, and then make sure the toggle next to FaceTime is enabled. Note that cellular data rates may apply when you try to use FaceTime without Wi-Fi.