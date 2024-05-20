Why The UnlockSwitch Is So Controversial Among Nintendo Fans

With over 141 million units sold as of this writing, the Nintendo Switch is far and away one of the best-selling video game consoles of all time. Launched in 2017, it came on the heels of a pair of inconsistent decades for the Japanese video game giant when it came to the success of its home consoles. In the handheld space, though, nobody came close to Nintendo's success, so when the Switch was unveiled as a console/handheld hybrid, it made perfect sense to give the company a fresh start.

For the bulk of the console's existence, if gamers wanted to tinker with their Switches to run unsigned code like homebrew games or unauthorized copies of commercial games, it required various forms of hacks, some of which required physical hardware modifications. That changed around the start of 2024, when the Switch finally got the MIG Switch, a Switch counterpart to the flash carts that were popular on the Nintendo DS series of portable consoles. A flash cart is a cartridge that can be loaded up with game ROMs — commercial or homebrew — for a given console, usually on a microSD card, and played on unmodified hardware.

After about three months on the market, though, MIG Switch was thrown a curveball with the announcement of UnlockSwitch, a rival flash cart. All hell broke loose, with MIG Switch alleging behind the scenes that UnlockSwitch was a scam and UnlockSwitch responding in public. It's a lot to digest, so let's take a dive into where things stand.