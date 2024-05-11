The Nintendo Switch Is This Close To Beating PS2 As Best Selling Console Of All Time

Every millennial gamer remembers the Playstation 2 as the console to have. It debuted on March 4, 2000, and reigned as the premier next-gen console for an entire year. In September 2001, Nintendo launched the Gamecube, but it couldn't stand up to the popularity of Sony's console or Microsoft's first gaming console, the Xbox. Since its launch, the PS2 has reigned as the best-selling console, partly thanks to many of the games that are still worth playing, of all time.

As of February 2024, the PS2 sold 158 million units, with the Nintendo DS trailing by only 4 million units. While that's an impressive statistic on its own, the DS debuted only four years after the PS2, receiving almost as much time to accumulate those sales. What's an even more impressive statistic is that the Nintendo Switch, a console that launched in 2017, trailed PS2 sales by 19 million as of February 2024.

The PS2 remained on the market for 13 years while the Switch has only been out for roughly half of that, so it's feasible for Nintendo's flagship console to overtake the PS2's reigning title within the next year or two.