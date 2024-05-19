How To Stream MLB Games For Free On Roku (Even Without A Roku Device)

Move over Apple TV+, you're not the only one with the perfect channel for baseball viewers. If you haven't heard, Roku will now be streaming Major League Baseball's (MLB) "Sunday Leadoff" live games. What's that? You don't have Roku's newest 120Hz TV or even a Roku streaming stick 4K or 4K Plus? Fret not because owning a Roku device isn't a prerequisite to enjoying MLB content with Roku.

Not only can you still enjoy the games on MLB.tv if you have a subscription, but if you simply download the Roku app, you can watch all the baseball content your heart desires for free. If you have an Amazon Fire device, Samsung TV, Google TV, or a phone with access to the Google Play Store, then you can watch the "Sunday Leadoff." Additionally, the Roku Channel website is available to anyone with internet access.

Not only is the app free to download and use, but the website doesn't require a login, making baseball content readily available to everyone with the slightest interest. Sunday, May 19, 2024, will be the first day fans can enjoy Sunday MLB games on the Roku Channel, and they'll stream until September 15, 2024. In addition to the Sunday games, Roku created the MLB Zone, which will give baseball fans a way to consume all things baseball, including a lineup of upcoming games. It won't be hard to find a Sunday game once viewers are on the app, either, since Roku promises to feature the game on the app's home screen every game day.