Apple TV+ Now Has The Perfect Channel For Baseball Viewers

A month ago, Apple announced that it was bringing baseball games to Apple TV+, and a couple of weeks later, the company also divulged that baseball coverage will commence on April 8. Well, the premiere is finally upon us, and right on time, the company has also detailed the broadcast and programming details for Friday Night Baseball. Notably, Apple is pushing women into the broadcast booth, with Melanie Newman leading the play-by-play coverage of the game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals. The fixture between Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will have Heidi Watney as a reporter and Katie Nolan as an analyst.

Dubbed Friday Night Baseball, the first schedule of games coming to Apple TV+ includes the New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals match that starts at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, while the subsequent Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros match will kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET. The best part is that scheduled games are available for free, with no subscription required. Aside from the live games, viewers will also be treated to pre- and post-game coverage by a panel that includes former Major League Baseball names like Cliff Floyd, Carlos Pena, and Yonder Alonso. Folks in Canada and the United States will also get access to 24/7 live programming with replays, analysis, news, highlights, and even a slate of classic games available on Apple TV+.