Everything You Need To Know About Buying Engine Parts Direct From GM

The GM Genuine Parts online catalog includes everything from ACDelco brand spark plugs and accessory belts for under $20 to complete long-block engine assemblies that cost thousands of dollars. Orders of $35 or more currently ship free on eligible parts to your home or business, and you can order GM engine parts online and pick them up at a dealership near you. GM regularly offers volume discounts and breaks on certain parts; click on "View Available Offers" at the top of the GM parts homepage to see the current deals.

GM's online engine parts catalog includes vehicles from the 1930- to 2025-model years and manufacturers outside the General Motors family. You can select from OEM or aftermarket ACDelco parts, and purchases count toward your My GM Rewards points balance. Points can be redeemed for discounts on your next parts purchase, vehicle service, or even your GM-financed vehicle payment. Unused parts can be returned for a refund within 30 days, and most GM engine parts are protected by a 24-month, unlimited mileage warranty. Some GM parts, such as electric fuel pumps, radiators, and spark plug wire sets, enjoy a limited lifetime warranty.