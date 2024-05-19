Everything You Need To Know About Buying Engine Parts Direct From GM
The General Motors corporate umbrella currently covers three of the oldest auto brands in the United States: Chevrolet, Buick, and Cadillac. Buick is the oldest, with a legacy going back to 1899, and Cadillac came next in 1902. GM purchased Oldsmobile in 1908, and Chevrolet was established in 1911 by GM founder William Durant and former Buick race team driver Louis Chevrolet. That same year, GMC — GM's truck and van division — was founded. Pontiac became part of the GM family in 1926 and was sprung off into its own division five years later.
Oldsmobile went under in 2004, and Pontiac was dumped in 2009 amid bankruptcy proceedings. Geo and Saturn are also among the GM brands that have come and gone over time, but the parent company is still thriving, with more than six million vehicles sold in 2023. Two of GM's most successful models are Chevrolets: The legendary Corvette is now in its eighth generation, and the Suburban has an uninterrupted production run that goes back to 1935. The millions of GM vehicles on the road today require countless parts to stay running, and your best bet is to get them directly from GM rather than taking your chances with aftermarket parts, which can vary in quality. This is especially important when it comes to engine parts or complete engine assemblies, which are available for order at GM's official parts website.
GM has OEM and ACDelco parts, plus a rewards program for parts purchases
The GM Genuine Parts online catalog includes everything from ACDelco brand spark plugs and accessory belts for under $20 to complete long-block engine assemblies that cost thousands of dollars. Orders of $35 or more currently ship free on eligible parts to your home or business, and you can order GM engine parts online and pick them up at a dealership near you. GM regularly offers volume discounts and breaks on certain parts; click on "View Available Offers" at the top of the GM parts homepage to see the current deals.
GM's online engine parts catalog includes vehicles from the 1930- to 2025-model years and manufacturers outside the General Motors family. You can select from OEM or aftermarket ACDelco parts, and purchases count toward your My GM Rewards points balance. Points can be redeemed for discounts on your next parts purchase, vehicle service, or even your GM-financed vehicle payment. Unused parts can be returned for a refund within 30 days, and most GM engine parts are protected by a 24-month, unlimited mileage warranty. Some GM parts, such as electric fuel pumps, radiators, and spark plug wire sets, enjoy a limited lifetime warranty.