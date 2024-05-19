Is Suzuki Building A New Samurai, And Is It Coming To The US?

Throughout the late 1980s, the Suzuki Samurai was one of the best-loved and best-selling sport utility vehicles in the North American market. However, Suzuki had been manufacturing the vehicle for more than a decade in Japan before it made its stateside debut in 1986. Born of Japan's once-booming Kei Car scene, the pint-sized Samurai became the first four-wheeled vehicle Suzuki — who has sold motorcycles in the U.S. since the mid-1960s — offered to American consumers.

The Samurai's debut was beyond successful, as Suzuki's modestly priced SUV became an instant hit among U.S. drivers, with the manufacturer reportedly moving more than 100,000 units in its first year-and-a-half. By 1988, the Suzuki sales force was moving 8,000 Samurais per month, and sales only seemed to be growing. Unfortunately, that same year, sales of the Samurai slowed considerably in the wake of a damning review from Consumer Reports that claimed the vehicle was easy to roll over under even normal driving conditions.

Though Suzuki brought legal action against Consumer Reports over the review, the vehicle's sales never fully recovered in America, and the Samurai disappeared from U.S. sales floors in the mid-90s. The Jimny (another name for the Samurai, more on that in a bit) has remained popular with the off-road set in the years since, and that feisty crew has been encouraged of late that Suzuki may be manufacturing a new Samurai. That report isn't entirely accurate, however, in part because Suzuki never stopped building the Samurai in the first place.