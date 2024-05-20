This iPhone Setting Will Make It Easy To Switch Between Pages On Safari

Even though Safari is Apple's official browser app for its devices, you can actually change your iPhone's default web browser to a third-party option. If you do, though, you may miss out on some of the features and upgrades Apple's made to Safari over the last few years. For instance, in 2022 with iOS 16, Apple added passkeys, a more secure way of logging in to apps and service while browsing the web than standard passwords. Meanwhile, those who've recently upgraded to last year's iOS 17 can enjoy an overall faster search that provides more relevant related suggestions. The company also added a feature to lock private browsing tabs between uses.

With the imminent release of iOS 18 this fall, it can be easy to overlook iPhone features that came out long ago. For Safari, there are little known features like the ability to create tab groups. Apple's also added features to change the location of the Safari address bar, a setting that initially irked iPhone users. This setting though actually unlocks a pretty useful and seemingly underutilized feature that makes it easy to page-hop on the browser app.