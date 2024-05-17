How Much Do T-Mobile's One-Line Plans Cost & Are They Worth It?

In January 2017, T-Mobile changed the game for mobile phone service carriers in a way that decisively made it stand out and live up to its self-imposed "Un-carrier" nickname. That was the announcement that, going forward, the T-Mobile ONE plan would be advertised using a bottom-line price that included all applicable taxes and regulatory fees. This also applies to the Magenta and Go5G plans that replaced ONE, with the T-Mobile Essentials plans being the only postpaid ones not bundling in the taxes and fees. Magenta and Go5G are really attractive if you want the bundled streaming services, but much less so if you don't.

While pricing became more transparent than the competition, one thing didn't change about T-Mobile's pricing, an issue that the other carriers share: That the best prices per line are, by far, for family plans. If you just need a single line, you can expect to pay a lot more. For someone who's looking for a new plan for themselves and only themselves, it's a complicating factor, one that can drive them to other carriers and potentially cheaper prepaid plans. Let's take a look at how T-Mobile's solo plans compare to the competition and examine whether it's worth paying full price for them or if most people would be better off elsewhere. Depending on what you're looking for and especially how much mobile data you use, the answer may lie in T-Mobile's prepaid subsidiaries or, if you're fine with switching networks, prepaid services riding Verizon's towers.