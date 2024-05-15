How To Know What Apps Have Access To Your iPhone Microphone (And How To Disable Them)

Have you ever experienced that weird moment where you were just talking about a new store or restaurant, and then it appeared in your social media ads just minutes later? While it might just be a coincidence, there have been recorded privacy incidents related to microphones in the past.

In 2018, Amazon admitted how its Echo smart home device has been caught eavesdropping on private conversations. In 2019, Apple found its FaceTime app allowed unanswered callers to eavesdrop on recipients, and a similar bug with the Apple Watch's Walkie Talkie app potentially allowed users to listen in undetected. While you may not be a diplomat, government official, or spy, anyone can be a target of microphone-enabled espionage and hacking — especially activists or people working in the media.

In 2022, screenshots by Calcalist revealed that Pegasus Spyware could activate an iPhone's microphone without the user's consent (via 9 to 5 Mac), and CNET reported that most of the devices compromised with the espionage software were iPhones. So it's unsurprising that many modern users are wary of microphones — especially the ones that they carry with them all the time.

While the microphone is a useful and necessary feature for many apps, you don't need to grant access to all the apps that request it. For example, if you use Slack for work but make calls via another platform, there's no reason to allow it access to the mic. Here's how to limit it.