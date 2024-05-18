Everything To Know About The Ryobi 18V Dethatcher/Aerator Before You Buy
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Dethatcher/Aerator Kit (P2740) is a versatile lawn maintenance product, given that it's essentially two tools in one. The tool combines the functionality of a dethatcher and an aerator in one nifty package. The dethatcher collects moss, grass, and other debris from the surface of your lawn to promote better drainage and root growth. On the other hand, the aerator perforates the soil, so any nutrients and water you spray or apply can penetrate deeper and reach the roots.
The tool's dual capability reduces both the costs and storage space that would be required for two separate devices. It's also worth noting that this Ryobi appliance is cordless and powered by two 18V ONE+ batteries. On its website, Ryobi claims that tools from the ONE+ line are engineered to deliver better power and speed, provide extended run times, and feature an ergonomic, user-friendly design. If you're considering purchasing this Ryobi landscaping tool, here's a quick look at its features and specifications, so you can decide if it's the right fit for your lawn care needs.
What are the key specs and features?
This dethatcher/aerator tool from Ryobi is designed with a high-performance brushless motor that is capable of delivering sufficient power for your lawn care needs. Brushless motors, compared to brushed motors, have fewer maintenance needs, which should reduce costs over time. The tool also has a four-position height adjustment feature, allowing you to change the depth of the dethatcher or aerator based on the condition of your lawn and the height of the grass.
The device itself is pretty user-friendly and can be used by beginners, given how easy it is to start and operate. The start function only requires the push of a button, while the aerator, with its 14" clearing path, allows you to work fairly quickly. The dethatcher has a scarifying reel that is designed with 16 stainless steel blades for added durability, helping the tool tackle tough thatch buildup effectively.
After you use this appliance, storing it away is easy, even if you don't have a lot of space, thanks to its foldable handles. The unit weighs 23.6 lb., and while this might not seem ideal, it's lighter than other models available on the market. This makes it easy to maneuver, control, and transport as well. Additionally, the product comes with a three-year limited warranty — this extends to the tool itself and the battery. So, any manufacturing defects that you might spot after you purchase the product will be covered.
What are the cost and purchase options?
If you're looking to purchase Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Dethatcher/Aerator tool, you should know that it is only available as part of a kit on Ryobi's website or at Home Depot. The product alone, without the batteries and charger, is not available for sale on these platforms at this time.
The kit includes the dethatching/aerating unit, two 4 Ah batteries that are compatible with other tools from the 18V ONE+ line, and a charger; it's priced at $429. While it's not inexpensive, the fact that this product is part of a larger system of tools, all of which run on the same batteries, might equate to cost savings for people who are already invested in Ryobi's 18V ONE+ line or intend to add new Ryobi tools from this range to their collection.
If you'd like to purchase this kit, it's available for sale on Ryobi's website and Home Depot's online platform. The latter gives you the option to have it shipped to a local Home Depot store near you, and you can schedule a pick-up at your convenience. If you'd prefer to see this product in person before you purchase it, check if your local Home Depot store has it in stock.
How is the product rated and reviewed?
Ryobi is a fairly reputable brand with a solid history that goes back several decades. However, you can't assume that every single Ryobi product is a winner. That's why it's important to check user and professional reviews, if you can find them, before you decide whether or not to purchase a tool.
On Ryobi's website, customers have rated this product 4.6 out of 5, with 65 reviews. The positive reviews praise its cordless design, two-in-one functionality, and performance. The downside, though, according to a few reviews, is its price. On Home Depot's website, the kit has an overall rating of 4 out of 5, based on 206 reviews. Here, 73% of people who purchased this product recommend it. Reviewers have noted that the battery charges quickly and that the product is easy to assemble and push around. On the other hand, a few reviews mention that while the dethatching function works as expected, the aeration attachment underperforms.