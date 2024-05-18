Everything To Know About The Ryobi 18V Dethatcher/Aerator Before You Buy

This dethatcher/aerator tool from Ryobi is designed with a high-performance brushless motor that is capable of delivering sufficient power for your lawn care needs. Brushless motors, compared to brushed motors, have fewer maintenance needs, which should reduce costs over time. The tool also has a four-position height adjustment feature, allowing you to change the depth of the dethatcher or aerator based on the condition of your lawn and the height of the grass.

The device itself is pretty user-friendly and can be used by beginners, given how easy it is to start and operate. The start function only requires the push of a button, while the aerator, with its 14" clearing path, allows you to work fairly quickly. The dethatcher has a scarifying reel that is designed with 16 stainless steel blades for added durability, helping the tool tackle tough thatch buildup effectively.

After you use this appliance, storing it away is easy, even if you don't have a lot of space, thanks to its foldable handles. The unit weighs 23.6 lb., and while this might not seem ideal, it's lighter than other models available on the market. This makes it easy to maneuver, control, and transport as well. Additionally, the product comes with a three-year limited warranty — this extends to the tool itself and the battery. So, any manufacturing defects that you might spot after you purchase the product will be covered.