Common Problems Your Honda Fit May Have (And The Cost To Fix Them)

In utopia, drivers never have to worry about maintenance. They can just back the car out of the garage every day, run it ragged, give it a wash every once in a while, and go about their lives. Unfortunately, that's not reality. Sometimes, cars have persistent issues that plague owners continually, bringing them into the shop more often than they prefer. The Honda Fit is one of those cars.

While the Fit is a car that Honda should never have discontinued, it also ranks as one of the Hondas with the most recalls. One severe problem that plagued this little car was faulty airbags — more specifically, the inflators within the airbag deployment system. If they reached certain temperatures or if the environment was too humid, they would explode, with shrapnel flying everywhere when the airbag deployed. Not exactly the safest flaw for a car to have. Luckily, Honda went ahead and repaired that little issue so owners could drive their Fits without concern.

Unfortunately, there were other concerns that drivers commonly encountered with this little economical car. These ailments all have solutions, but a few of them are going to set a Fit owner back a little.