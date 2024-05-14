How To Manually Close All Safari Tabs On iPhone

Any active online content consumer can attest that browser tab management can get a bit overwhelming sometimes. It's a bit easier to keep track of all your open webpages on a computer web browser because you can see at a glance how many links you have open and can close a few when the number is getting out of hand — when you can no longer read the title on the webpage tabs, that's usually a good sign for browser tab cleanup. On a mobile browser, though, you're more likely to forget about a link you clicked because you can only view one webpage at a time on your screen.

If you own an iPhone and use Safari for all your mobile browsing needs, you can check the status of your metaphoric webpage graveyard by launching the Safari app and tapping the Tabs view, signified by the two-square icon on the bottom navigation bar. If you haven't closed out a browser page in a while, the number of tabs you have open will likely be high. Unless you've rigged your iPhone to automatically close Safari tabs after a certain amount of time has passed, you might find yourself stressed out by the task of manually hitting "x" on several webpage tiles. If that's something you don't feel like doing, there may be another solution you can consider.