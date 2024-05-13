How To Hide Apps On Your Android Tablet

Whether you are currently using a tablet that runs Apple's iPadOS or Andriod, the security of your device is likely a concern. While there are any number of security measures you can take to try and prevent exterior forces from gaining access to your tablet, Android users might be interested to know that there are additional measures you can take to help safeguard your device even after it's been opened.

One of those security measures is to hide any files, photos, and applications you have stored on your tablet, making them invisible or, at least, harder to access by anyone you don't want to see it. Protecting your info from strangers is not the only reason you might want to hide certain apps from your home screen, of course, as you might also want to prevent children or other loved ones who also have access to the tablet from seeing something you'd prefer they did not see.

Whatever your reasons for hiding an app on your tablet might be, you should know there are a couple of ways to do it on Android-enabled tablets. Here's how to hide apps on your Android tablet.