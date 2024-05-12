Will Solar Panels Work During A Power Outage? It Depends

If you own solar panels or are thinking about installing them, the following question might have crossed your mind: Will they work during a power outage? Unfortunately, there is no simple yes or no answer to this question. Instead, the best answer is: It depends.

The question comes up for a lot of reasons. Perhaps you live in a part of the country where severe weather and the power disruptions that come with it are common, and you're hoping that investing in a solar system will save you from grief when these situations arise. Or, you may like the idea of total energy independence so that you don't need to rely on the local utility grid, especially during unexpected blackouts. While this sounds good in theory, it's a bit more complicated in practice.

If your solar system is tied to the electrical grid, and most in the U.S. are, if the grid goes down, so will the power to your home. While solar panels have changed a lot over the years, if connected, they still function as components on the grid. During a power outage, grid-tied solar systems won't be able to supply electricity to your home. However, if you have an off-grid solar system or invest in a solar battery backup system, you can keep your power on during a blackout.