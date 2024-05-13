The Great Toyota War: How Toyota Cars Changed The Nature Of Modern Warfare

Whenever the "bad guys" roll onto the screen in Hollywood war movies, chances are they're driving Toyota pickup trucks. From "The Hurt Locker" in 2008, to "American Sniper" in 2014, Toyotas — much like AK-47 rifles — have become shorthand for the enemy forces. This is no mere moviemaking quirk, but a reflection of reality: the favorite ride to war for militias and armed groups around the world are Toyota Hiluxes.

Like the legendary AK-47, Toyotas are inexpensive, plentiful, and extremely durable. A used Toyota Hilux pickup of any generation can be had for $10,000 to $20,000 in the Middle East, and there are thousands of Toyota dealers — official or not — in over 170 countries worldwide. The Hilux especially has earned a reputation for being virtually indestructible. It's a reputation that's been proven true on the TV show "Top Gear," where a Hilux was crashed, drowned, battered by a wrecking ball, and even dropped from a demolition site — yet the engine still ran when revved. All these factors make Toyotas the perfect low-budget "military mules" for armed groups.

The proliferation of Toyotas in conflict zones only took off after a single 1987 episode during the Chadian-Libyan war. In what became known as the "Toyota War," Chad's forces used fleets of Hilux and Land Cruiser trucks so decisively that it demonstrated their military value to rebel forces everywhere.

[Featured image by NigerTZai via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]