What Is Pink Noise, And Can It Help You Sleep Better?

From using your Apple Watch to track your sleep habits to not using your phone before bed, there are many things you can do to improve your sleep hygiene. As you might already know, noise can also be a solution. While noise is probably one of the last things you want to hear when you're struggling to fall asleep, the right noise just might help. However, not just any noise will do. Noise comes in various colors, including blue, brown, and pink, with white noise being the most well-known among the bunch. While many people find white noise calming, pink noise is increasingly being recognized as a sound frequency with sleep benefits.

Pink noise is made up of a mix of high and low sound frequencies and has a smoother sound than white noise, which many consider easier to listen to than the static sounds that white noise produces. Like white noise, pink noise has all of the sound frequencies humans can hear. However, with pink noise, the highest frequencies are less intense, whereas with white noise, all of the frequencies are equal. Two examples of pink noise are the sound of rain falling or waves crashing into the beach. While there's no magic bullet for getting a good night's sleep, if you're having trouble falling asleep at night, pink noise might be worth trying.