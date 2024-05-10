How To Delete Cookies In The Opera GX Browser

Opera GX may not be quite as popular as massive names like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, but it has gained a lot of traction in recent years and stands as one of the more well-received major web browsers out there. Opera GX distinguishes itself from the competition by marketing itself as the premiere browser for gamers, and it offers a fairly extensive range of customizability features that allow users to optimize gaming on their device and personalize their browsing experience. Of course, it also offers many of the typical qualities and settings of a basic browser — though users migrating over from a different browser may have difficulty discerning how exactly to reach each of them.

Like most web browsers, Opera GX includes the option to manually delete cookies that have been obtained from visiting third-party websites. However, the process to do so may not be immediately clear to users, as the feature is tucked away inside a specific menu in the browser's settings. With that in mind, here's all the information to know on how to go about deleting cookies in Opera GX, as well as how to automatically block cookies from being used when visiting certain sites.