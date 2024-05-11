10 Of The Best Smart Wallets On Amazon, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Typically, when you think of smart gadgets, you think about being able to control them from your smartphone and set routines. Wallets do not follow that pattern. In general, a smart wallet is a wallet that integrates some extra features like RFID protection while also performing the functions of a normal wallet in different ways. Perhaps it uses a smaller design while still being able to hold plenty of cards, or it uses alternative materials like fabric, carbon fiber, or metal. Whatever the case, smart wallets perform the same function as their non-smart counterparts, just in a unique way.
So, if the traditional-style wallet is starting to look a little drab, then maybe a smart wallet is the way to go. After all, many of them come with space for trackers, such as the Apple AirTag, and the designs are minimal, sharp, and easy to carry in a pocket. They won't keep your wallet as secure to your body as a chain wallet, which seems to be making a comeback in some fashion circles, but being able to track your wallet from here to Timbuktu and back with a dedicated tracker is helpful.
If you're in the market for a smart wallet, we have ranked the 10 best for your convenience. You can also skip a step and make a regular wallet smart. Products like the Tile Slim and Eufy SmartTrack Card can track your wallet while being small enough to fit into a card pocket. You can pick up any bifold or trifold wallet with RFID protection. Add the tracker card, and successfully convert a dumb wallet into a smart one. However, if you're looking for something else, read on.
How did we choose these wallets
Selecting these smart wallets was no easy task. For starters, we had to compile a list of wallets that could be considered smart wallets by most definitions. That means most of the wallets below have alternative designs, use alternative materials, and have other smart features like RFID protection and space for trackers. Finding wallets with all of the above features is rather difficult, so we settled on all wallets for this list requiring RFID protection and at least two of the other three features listed.
From there, we filtered the list by removing wallets that most customers didn't like, cheap knockoffs, and wallets that didn't provide enough space. After all, having a nice wallet feels good, but if you can only carry five cards, then it's not much of a wallet. Once the list was narrowed down, we corroborated the positive reviews with online reviews from established fashion and tech blogs. We also ran every product through FakeSpot to ensure that at least most of the customer reviews were accurate.
For ranking, features ruled the day. All wallets below block RFID and have at least some extra or special features that make them smart. Most of what makes a wallet good is personal preference, such as whether you prefer metal or leather or cash clips or cash straps. Thus, the wallets below are ordered based on how many smart features they come with. The highest-ranking wallet comes with every feature.
10. Mighty Wallet
Might Wallets are minimalist wallets. They're best known for being made from a unique, paper-like microfiber material that is virtually impossible to rip. The result is a wallet is not only thin but maintains its thinness when stuffed with cards and cash within reason. They are also lightweight, recyclable, and water-resistant. According to customer reviews, the material is actually quite strong and, in most cases, the design fades before the fabric does. However, customers did say that carrying cash isn't the best experience.
In terms of smart features, Might Wallets do things a little differently. Instead of integrating tracking or RFID protection directly into the wallet, Might Wallet sells RFID-blocking cards as separate items. Buy the card, populate it in one of the slots, and the wallet gains RFID blocking. The company has a similar card to track the wallet: the Micro Wallet Tracker. So, while the wallet itself isn't smart, the company sells the accessories needed to make it smart.
Fortunately, the wallets are fairly inexpensive. Most of them cost around $19.95 on Amazon before tax. There are many different designs, from Ramen to old-school tape cassettes. We recommend browsing Might Wallets' Amazon store to check out all the designs.
9. Serman Brands RFID Bifold Leather Wallet
Serman Brands' RFID Bifold Leather Wallet is a solid product for folks who want to stray away from the traditional wallet but don't want to go too far. It's a bifold wallet; most of its storage is inside the fold. Both compartments of the wallet feature straps that, when pulled, will eject the cards to make the one you want to use easier to find. That helps keep the wallet feeling minimalistic, even when it is loaded up with cards.
Cash isn't stored as cleanly as cards, but there is still space for a few bills. For RFID tracking, the company boasts a metal composite stitched into the wallet's innards to protect your cards from unwanted attention. It doesn't have a tracker element unless you buy the aforementioned Tile Slim, but the unique design, the card straps, and the RFID protection more than make it a smart wallet by definition. Plus, the leather is reportedly nice.
The Serman Brands wallet is available on Amazon for $29.99. It is made of leather and comes in nine colors: black, tan, caramel, chocolate, and even a salted green variant.
8. Dango Slim Minimalist Wallet
The Dango Slim Minimalist Wallet is about as typical as a smart wallet gets. According to the manufacturer, it features a slim design, complete with a money strap and storage for up to 17 cards. However, customer reviews state that between seven and 12 is a more reasonable number. Cards get slightly harder to remove proportionate to how many cards there are. It also comes with RFID protection out of the box, so you don't need anything special to protect yourself from potential dangers.
The design is where the goods are with this wallet. It stores cards and cash but also comes with a multi-tool. The tool has ten functions, including a bottle opener, a quarter-inch hex wrench, a seat belt cutter, and some holes to help remove nails. It's a neat little addition to the wallet, and you can remove it if you prefer more card space instead of the extra utility. According to reviews, the material is also waterproof and reasonably durable.
Dango sells its Slim wallet on Amazon for between $89 and $109, depending on your preferred variant. Six color options are available, ranging from fabric gray to black. All the wallets are made of machine aluminum and have the same cash strap material.
7. The Ridge Wallet
The Ridge Wallet may not be the smartest wallet on the list, but it's definitely among the most usable. It has a slim design and a single pocket into which all your cards fit. The wallet is surrounded by a cash strap that'll hold some cash, but we wouldn't trust it for larger rolls of dough. Ridge says that the wallet holds up to 12 cards and the wallet includes a notch that you press in to fan your cards out for easy selection. Some variants of this wallet come with a cash clip rather than a strap.
The smart part of this is the minimal design and functionality. It does have RFID support built-in, so you get that as well. The wallet also comes with a lifetime warranty, so if the straps, elastic, or screws wear out, the company will do its best to send you replacements. That's a nice guarantee, especially since the user can disassemble the wallet with little more than a screwdriver. Reviews for this wallet are mostly positive, with no serious complaints from most reviewers.
You can pick up the Ridge Wallet on Amazon for around $94.99, although the price can fluctuate up to $115 depending on color choice. There are over a dozen options to choose from.
6. SwanScout Bifold Wallet
SwanScout makes a fairly unique bifold wallet. It comes with features you would expect, such as a notch to help quickly remove cards from the wallet and RFID protection. This is also one of the few wallets with a pocket for a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. It works as you would expect. Set up the Galaxy Tag like you normally would, slide it into the pocket, and your wallet becomes trackable with a Samsung phone. It's a good alternative for folks who don't want to go with Apple AirTags, even if wallets with AirTag support are more plentiful.
Outside of the tech, it's a mostly typical wallet. It has a bifold design with a few different pockets for cards. The manufacturer boasts 12 card slots, an ID window, and an integrated money clip. It doesn't stray so far away from the traditional wallet design to stand out, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Reviews on this one are a bit light, but people seem to like the wallet overall.
SwanScout sells the wallet on Amazon for $39.99. The black variant is compatible with the Samsung SmartTag2, while the brown variant works with older models of the Samsung SmartTag.
5. Typecase Leather Wallet
The Typecase Leather Wallet is a capable and traditional-looking smart wallet. It's a bifold wallet with space for either 11 cards or 17 cards, depending on which variant you get. It also comes with an actual cash pocket, which you don't often see on smaller, more minimal wallets. In addition, you get RFID protection. The cash pocket and plentiful card slots make the wallet bulkier than the slimmer options when fully packed, much like a traditional wallet. Those looking for smart features on a traditional wallet will be satsified.
It also comes with the ability to add a tracker. Two pockets are designed for Apple AirTags. One has a visible window in the front of the wallet that shows an AirTag in place. The other pocket is hidden inside the wallet in case you want a stealthier look. For the 17-card variant, the pockets are in slightly different locations but achieve the same effect. In terms of design, the 17-card wallet also has a separate flip-out sleeve for your ID card, which adds more bulk.
Typecase sells its leather wallet on Amazon for $35.99 for either variant of the wallet, although the 11-card version is often on sale for under $30.
4. Runbox AirTag Wallet
The Runbox AirTag Wallet is another slim, leather option that includes support for Apple AirTags. The pocket is stitched onto the outside of the wallet and it's quite easy to insert a tag if you have one. Fortunately, it doesn't affect how the rest of the wallet works so you can also omit the tracker if you want to. The wallet has RFID protection, as is standard for a smart wallet. Otherwise, it looks fairly similar to most traditional wallets.
It's a bifold wallet with a metric ton of pockets. Runbox boasts 11 card pockets, an ID pocket, and a pocket for cash, more than most smart wallets on the market. Much like the Typecase wallet, this will bulk up when fully stocked and feels much more like a regular wallet than some of the other options on the list. You can also stash your most used card in the front pocket, which comes equipped with a notch to help you release the card more easily than the other cards. That said, customer reviews say no card is too difficult to get out of the wallet anyway.
The Runbox wallet comes in eight different colors on Amazon for between $25.99 and $29.99.
3. Mountain Voyage Co Minimalist Wallet
The Mountain Voyage Co Minimalist Wallet is an excellent overall wallet. It has the simple, minimal design many smart wallets have while still having plenty of utility. There are two different variants. One has a cash strap, and the other a cash clip, although the strap has more color options. When fully maxed out, the wallet can hold up to 15 cards and eight bills. The bottom corner of the wallet houses a notch that you can press to get to your cards faster.
Embedded in the wallet is the standard RFID protection, but there is no space for a tracker unless you buy a Tile Slim or something similar. This one, much like the Ridge Wallet, leans on its modern design and simple usage, along with its RFID protection, to be classified as a smart wallet. Otherwise, it's just a good-looking, minimal wallet.
Mountain Voyage Co sells its wallet on Amazon for around $49.99, although the price may change depending on color and whether you get the clip or the strap. It also has two dozen color options between the two designs, giving people plenty of options. Some of the options also have different textures.
2. Ekster Carbon Fiber Wallet
Ekster is one of the biggest names in smart wallets, and the Ekster Carbon Fiber Wallet is one of its biggest products. It takes things a step further than most wallets with a similar design. There is a button in the corner that, when pressed, will fan your cards out so that you can find and use the one you want. The storage area on this one is small, as the main wallet can only hold six cards. Ekster says the expandable backplate can hold an additional six cards as well.
The design and clever button make it stand out in a sea of similar wallets. Ekster also sells a separate tracker card that you can pair with your phone and find your wallet if it gets lost. The tracker card is solar-powered, so you don't need to swap out batteries, and includes voice control, making it unique among card-sized Bluetooth trackers. The two products are quite expensive when paired together, but it has all of the features of a smart wallet and one of the few wallets that do.
You can get the Ekster Carbon Fiber Wallet for $125, and there are a little over a dozen options. Ekster also sells several variants of its wallets, so if this one doesn't work for you, there are other options.
1. Spigen Wallet S
The Spigen Wallet S is arguably your best bet for a smart wallet. It has a premium, modern design that looks unique and is highly functional. The wallet supports up to 12 cards without stretching and has a notch in the side to help you get to them when you need them. Spigen also includes a cash strap that can hold some bills. It comes with RFID protection, which you can expect from all the wallets on the list.
In addition, Spigen has crafted an Apple AirTag holder in the side of the wallet. Simply set up your AirTag and slip it into the slot to track your wallet if it gets lost or stolen. Unlike most wallets, which are made from metal, leather, or fabric, Spigen used a polycarbonate shell, which makes it feel unique compared to other wallets. It should last a good long time. The only complaints we saw is that cars can be a little tough to get out when it's fully stocked, but that's not too different from any other smart wallet on the list.
Spigen sells its wallet on Amazon for $49.99. However, it does seem to be out of stock fairly consistently. It's also available on Spigen's website for the same price.