Google's New Pixel 8A Is Here In An Eye-Catching New Color With A Price To Match

Each year, Google releases a budget version of its latest flagship Pixel phones and we finally have the specs for this year's Pixel 8a, which follows up the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The latter two phones have been some of the most celebrated in the history of Google's bespoke smartphone lineup, with SlashGear's Pixel 8 Pro review giving it a stunning score of 9/10. It's safe to say there are high expectations for the Pixel 8a, and it seems to meet them—at least on paper.

The Pixel 8a gets a hardware redesign to round out its corners but keeps the iconic camera visor from its older siblings. It boasts a 120Hz, 1080x2400 OLED display with 430 PPI and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Flip it over to find a dual camera array with a 64 MP Quad PD wide angle lens and a 13 MP ultrawide lens. The selfie camera, meanwhile, is 13 MP. Of course, all the cameras get Google's computational photography magic, which is what has traditionally made Pixels such great camera phones. It's all powered by a Tensor G3 chip—the same as those found in the regular Pixel 8 and 8 Pro—along with 8 GB of LPDDR5x RAM to keep things chugging smoothly along. Google claims the 4492 mAh battery will keep the 8a powered for a full 24 hours.

Those specs are pretty close to the flagship Pixels the Pixel 8a is undercutting. Although we expect the 8a to have a plastic back rather than the matte glass of the more expensive Pixels, that's a minor sacrifice since the 8a costs half the price of the 8 Pro at only $499. It goes on pre-order May 7 and hits shelves May 14.