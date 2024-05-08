Why Your iPhone Screen Recordings Don't Have Sound (And What You Can Do About It)

The reason you are unable to capture audio during a screen recording may just be because of what you are trying to record. For instance, if you are trying to screen record a video call with FaceTime or WhatsApp, iOS will let you record the video but not the audio, as recording a phone call without consent could be illegal depending on where you live, and Apple doesn't want there to be a possibility of it being held responsible. Another legal reason you may not be able to capture sound is because the audio is DRM-protected. This means that it is a piece of media protected by copyright, and it cannot be downloaded or distributed. For example, if you are attempting to record a song in Apple Music, the audio will be muted because it is copyrighted material, and recording it would technically be a form of piracy.

You cannot circumvent these video call or DRM protections without investing in third-party software that could end up putting you in some legal trouble. However, if your issues are merely with software, there are other ways to screen record with audio.

There might also be another simple answer — you may not be using the most recent update of iOS. Keeping your iPhone software up-to-date is paramount in making sure all of its features continue to work. If you're sure you're using the latest updates, and you're not trying to record a video call or copyrighted music but still can't record audio, it might be time to bring your phone to the nearest Apple Store.