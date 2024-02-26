This Simple iPhone Feature Lets You Add Narration To Your Screen Recordings

In the age of smartphones, there's little that your iPhone or Android can't do, and with the introduction of screen recording, it's never been easier to show some exactly what their phone can do.

Since its addition to iPhones with the release of iOS 11, screen recording has become a go-to feature for many people, especially with the brighter Super Retina XDR display of the iPhone 15. As the name suggests, it allows users to record their screens, showing exactly what they're doing on their iPhones. Naturally, this easy-to-use feature offers plenty of utility, as you can easily show someone the precise steps to complete a task on their iPhone, sending them a video to follow. It is also present across all major social media sites, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and especially TikTok. You can even use it to record phone calls on iPhones.

However, screen recordings are usually just that. They'll record any sounds from your iPhone (like videos or notifications), but adding a voiceover elevates your "How to" videos to the next level. So, the next time you need to send your parent a video showing them how to do something on their iPhone, add a voiceover to your screen recording, and you'll ensure they don't immediately call you with questions.