How To Delete Cookies On Your Android Device (And Why You Might Want To)

From data being sent and received in milliseconds to complex algorithms determining what appears on our screens, there's a lot that happens behind the scenes when we browse the web. Cookies are central to these processes. You're probably familiar with websites asking you to consent to cookies, and you may have wondered what really happens when you say yes. Every time you visit a new website, it sends small data files called cookies to your browser. If you're using an Android, these are stored on your device.

Cookies allow websites to personalize your experience, storing everything from your login credentials to the items you left in your shopping cart. As you browse the web, your browser collects cookies from the websites you visit. When you return to one of these websites, they retrieve the cookies previously stored on your browser, using this information to load content that's relevant to you. If a website has ever greeted you by name on a return visit, you've experienced first-hand how cookies work.

As useful as cookies are, there are times when they can do more harm than good. While they usually speed up the browsing experience, over time, all of this data builds up, taking up space on your device. As a result, you may find your system bogged down and running more slowly than usual. Cookies also track and store information about your behavior — websites can use this data for targeted, intrusive advertising. For these reasons, it's a good idea to get in the habit of regularly deleting cookies on your Android device.