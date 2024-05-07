iPhone Volume Keeps Going Down? Change These Settings

It can be annoying if you forget how loud your iPhone volume is set. You can be in a public space and pull up a video but not realize where your volume is set, causing the audio to blare out of your phone. It's embarrassing but easily explainable. All that means is you never turned your volume down after last using your phone at home. The more concerning prospect is when your audio levels drop but you cannot explain why this is happening.

This could be something like not being able to hear your iPhone's ringer or an alarm that you set, or it could mean that you are listening to music that suddenly drops in volume despite you not adjusting it at all. There are a number of different factors and settings that could affect why your iPhone's volume is decreasing on its own, so let's go through all of them to understand which problem may be affecting your iPhone and more importantly, how you can fix it.