Did You Know You Can Make Your iPhone Louder Than Max Volume? Here's How

Attempting to hear audio from a smartphone — especially without the convenience of good quality headphones — can be quite challenging, even more so when you are in noisy surroundings. In order to decipher sound more clearly, you, of course, have the option of maxing out your mobile device's volume levels. However, depending on where you are and what you are listening to, doing that may not be enough.

If you are an iPhone user, you have several methods you can utilize to improve the loudness of media playing on your gadget. Some apps like Spotify allow you to make settings modifications so that the magnitude of sound is heightened in-app, while Apple's own Music app has a seemingly hidden setting that lets you boost audio regardless of where on the iPhone you are sourcing sound from. You can also employ external solutions to help amplify your iPhone's overall audio intensity.

If you still can't hear what you're listening to clearly and you decide to switch back to using headphones, just in case yours don't have noise-canceling abilities, the iPhone has a built-in audio safety feature that you can consider disabling temporarily to boost decibel levels.