iPhone Mute Switch Not Working? These Easy Workarounds Will Silence Incoming Notifications

A malfunctioning mute switch could be very annoying, especially when you want your iPhone to silence the incoming notifications in a meeting, classroom, or at the dinner table. The alert slider or mute switch has been around for quite some time. Introduced on the original iPhone in 2007, it is a part of the latest iPhone 15 series, except on the iPhone 15 Pro models that come with an Action Button.

Like any other mechanical component, the mute switch could stop working with time. You can tell the switch isn't working properly if it doesn't engage the silent mode in the downward position. This could be due to general wear and tear, the ingress of dust or other minute particles, or impact from a steep fall, which could damage the internal circuitry. Conversely, a minor iOS bug could also hinder the proper functioning of the slider.

Hence, whenever you encounter such an issue, start by rebooting your iPhone. Once your phone reboots, check whether the mute switch works fine. If the slider is covered in dirt, consider cleaning it with a microfiber cloth and an earbud. However, if these methods don't help you, we have two workarounds to help you silence incoming notifications. These include setting up AssistiveTouch and Back Tap gestures on your iPhone.