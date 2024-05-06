2024 Chevrolet Traverse RS Vs. LS: What's The Difference Between These Packages?

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse is the bowtie brand's newest three-row crossover, the third-generation model of Chevy's popular midsize SUV that shares its bones with fellow GM stablemates like the GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave. However, its newfound outdoorsy style, updated interior, and 2.5-liter turbo engine have made it dearer than the outgoing V6-powered Traverse. The base Traverse LS FWD starts at $40,390 (including the $1,395 destination charge), about $3,500 more than the outgoing V6-powered Traverse.

Chevrolet

Still, potential buyers also get loads of the latest technology features, headlined by a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in, and an 11-inch digital driver's display. Both are standard across the Traverse's simplified trim grades, from the base LS to the first-ever Z71, and the top-of-the-line Traverse RS.

Under the hood of every 2024 Traverse is an all-new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 328 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox are standard, but an all-wheel drivetrain remains optional or standard, depending on the trim grade you select.