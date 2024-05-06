2024 Chevrolet Traverse RS Vs. LS: What's The Difference Between These Packages?
The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse is the bowtie brand's newest three-row crossover, the third-generation model of Chevy's popular midsize SUV that shares its bones with fellow GM stablemates like the GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave. However, its newfound outdoorsy style, updated interior, and 2.5-liter turbo engine have made it dearer than the outgoing V6-powered Traverse. The base Traverse LS FWD starts at $40,390 (including the $1,395 destination charge), about $3,500 more than the outgoing V6-powered Traverse.
Still, potential buyers also get loads of the latest technology features, headlined by a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in, and an 11-inch digital driver's display. Both are standard across the Traverse's simplified trim grades, from the base LS to the first-ever Z71, and the top-of-the-line Traverse RS.
Under the hood of every 2024 Traverse is an all-new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 328 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox are standard, but an all-wheel drivetrain remains optional or standard, depending on the trim grade you select.
Spotting the differences between the Traverse RS vs. LS
It won't be too difficult to distinguish the Traverse RS from the base LS. With a base price of $56,990 with FWD (including destination), the 2024 Traverse RS has 22-inch glossy black wheels wrapped in all-season tires, blacked-out rocker panels, and a darker grille surround.
In contrast, the Traverse LS has 18-inch machined-face aluminum wheels, body-color side moldings, and more exterior brightware, a stark contrast to the Traverse RS' blacked-out silhouette. Both share the same high-output 2.5-liter turbo four-pot and eight-speed automatic transmission, and both are available with front-wheel drive or an all-wheel drivetrain.
Meanwhile, the Traverse LS is more practical with its eight-seat cabin, while the sportier Traverse RS offers seating up to seven. The standard equipment includes tri-zone automatic climate control, tire pressure monitoring, USB ports, remote start, a heated steering wheel (the RS has a flat-bottom wheel), and heated front seats.
Chevy's trailering package is unavailable for the base Traverse LS, but is standard in the Traverse RS. The package unlocks performance-enhancing goodies like a heavy-duty cooling system, a 220 amp alternator, a factory-installed winch, and up to 5,000 pounds of towing.
In addition, GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology is unavailable for the base Traverse LS. If you want Super Cruise, it comes standard in the Traverse RS. Despite this, the LS has adaptive cruise control, blind zone steering assist, an HD surround vision camera, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and reverse automatic braking in its extensive list of safety kits.