2024 Chevrolet Traverse RS Vs. LT: What's The Difference Between These Packages?
Chevrolet gave the Traverse an extensive makeover for the 2024 model year, which marks the third-generation variant of Chevy's popular three-row crossover SUV. It now has a genuinely rugged persona with optional or standard all-wheel drive, with power coming from a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine.
Chevrolet axed the V6 engine that powered the old Traverse, and the automaker claims the blown four-banger produces up to 20% more torque despite having fewer cylinders. It makes a healthy 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft. of torque (at 3,500 rpm), and it benefits from dual overhead camshafts (DOHC), variable valve timing, and spark ignition direct injection.
The turbo engine connects to an eight-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive or an optional all-wheel drivetrain. The first-ever Traverse Z71, which starts at about $49,190 (including the $1,395 destination fee), comes standard with a more advanced twin-clutch all-wheel drivetrain that performs torque vectoring between the left and right rear wheel under rugged, inhospitable terrain.
2024 Chevy Traverse RS vs. LT: What sets them apart?
The newest Chevrolet Traverse will arrive at dealerships in LS, LT, Z71, and RS trim grades. The Traverse RS starts at $58,990 and is the range-topping variant with sportier looks and performance-enhancing equipment. It features 22-inch wheels with all-season tires, plus a heavy-duty cooling system and a 220-amp alternator (included in the Trailering package) like the Traverse Z71.
Moreover, the Traverse RS has black rocker moldings and a black-out front grille. It has automatic on/off LED headlights with walk-up/exit animations and sequential turn signals, but only the Traverse RS has LED taillights with walk-up/exit animations.
Other unique features of the Traverse RS include a panoramic power sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, active noise cancellation, power & ventilated front seats, a flat bottom steering wheel, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system.
On the flip side, the 2024 Traverse LT starts at $45,390. Like the Traverse RS, it comes in front or all-wheel drive and offers three-row seating for up to seven passengers. It comes with 18-inch wheels and all-season tires, but larger 20-inch rims are available. In contrast to the RS, the Traverse LT has more brightwork and body-color moldings.
Furthermore, the Traverse LT has a standard 170-amp alternator, but the more potent 220-amp option is also available for this trim grade. It has a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen, but the LT grade has a six-speaker audio system instead of ten.
Perhaps the most glaring difference is GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving technology, which comes standard in the Traverse RS and is optional for the Traverse LT. Despite the price difference, the Traverse LT has standard kits from the RS trim, like tri-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities, and more.