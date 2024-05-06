2024 Chevrolet Traverse RS Vs. LT: What's The Difference Between These Packages?

The newest Chevrolet Traverse will arrive at dealerships in LS, LT, Z71, and RS trim grades. The Traverse RS starts at $58,990 and is the range-topping variant with sportier looks and performance-enhancing equipment. It features 22-inch wheels with all-season tires, plus a heavy-duty cooling system and a 220-amp alternator (included in the Trailering package) like the Traverse Z71.

Moreover, the Traverse RS has black rocker moldings and a black-out front grille. It has automatic on/off LED headlights with walk-up/exit animations and sequential turn signals, but only the Traverse RS has LED taillights with walk-up/exit animations.

Other unique features of the Traverse RS include a panoramic power sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, active noise cancellation, power & ventilated front seats, a flat bottom steering wheel, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system.

Chevrolet

On the flip side, the 2024 Traverse LT starts at $45,390. Like the Traverse RS, it comes in front or all-wheel drive and offers three-row seating for up to seven passengers. It comes with 18-inch wheels and all-season tires, but larger 20-inch rims are available. In contrast to the RS, the Traverse LT has more brightwork and body-color moldings.

Furthermore, the Traverse LT has a standard 170-amp alternator, but the more potent 220-amp option is also available for this trim grade. It has a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen, but the LT grade has a six-speaker audio system instead of ten.

Perhaps the most glaring difference is GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving technology, which comes standard in the Traverse RS and is optional for the Traverse LT. Despite the price difference, the Traverse LT has standard kits from the RS trim, like tri-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities, and more.