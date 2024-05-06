Who Makes Harbor Freight's Well Pumps & How Much Do They Cost?

If you happen to have access to a well on your property, you're quite lucky. A personal well means you'll always have access to water, which can help save you some money on your water-centric utility bills. You might still have to get it filtered, since drinking raw, untreated water isn't a good idea, but that's a separate concern. The first thing you need to figure out is how to actually get the water up out of the well. We're past the days of lowering a wooden bucket on a rope into a stone cistern – you need a reliable, powerful way to draw up water on a consistent basis. In other words, you need a powered well pump.

If your home doesn't already have a well pump installed, you can purchase a standalone one to integrate into your utilities. As it happens, in addition to its array of handy everyday tools, hardware retail chain Harbor Freight actually sells a couple of different models of well pumps. Both are produced by Drummond, a brand that specializes in various forms of water pumps for sewage, sump, utility, and of course, wells. As standalone pieces of hardware, Drummond's pumps aren't exactly cheap, with prices ranging from $169.99 to $209.99, but with two options, you can at least save a few bucks if you don't need as much power.