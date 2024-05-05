Everything You Need To Know About Lucas Oil Products

If you're looking to maintain a healthy engine and prevent wear, getting hold of some high-quality motor oil is a sensible choice. Lucas Oil is a popular American oil brand that offers a variety of products across the industry of motorsports, maritime, and consumer vehicles. But how did the company get started, and are its products any good?

Though relatively new in comparison with other oil brands (some of which date back to the 1800s), Lucas Oil has a rich history for American audiences and auto enthusiasts across the globe. If you watched the 2012 Super Bowl, you may recall the brand from the Lucas Oil Stadium, which is where the event was hosted. Fame and marketing aside, the brand promises superior quality and performance thanks to its advanced ingredient formulation, including anti-wear and anti-corrosion additives for a longer engine life. There's also good news for diesel owners, with Lucas Oil offering a range of products for diesel engines, securing its place on our list of best diesel oil brands. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Lucas Oil.