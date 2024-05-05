Everything You Need To Know About Lucas Oil Products
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking to maintain a healthy engine and prevent wear, getting hold of some high-quality motor oil is a sensible choice. Lucas Oil is a popular American oil brand that offers a variety of products across the industry of motorsports, maritime, and consumer vehicles. But how did the company get started, and are its products any good?
Though relatively new in comparison with other oil brands (some of which date back to the 1800s), Lucas Oil has a rich history for American audiences and auto enthusiasts across the globe. If you watched the 2012 Super Bowl, you may recall the brand from the Lucas Oil Stadium, which is where the event was hosted. Fame and marketing aside, the brand promises superior quality and performance thanks to its advanced ingredient formulation, including anti-wear and anti-corrosion additives for a longer engine life. There's also good news for diesel owners, with Lucas Oil offering a range of products for diesel engines, securing its place on our list of best diesel oil brands. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Lucas Oil.
Who owns Lucas Oil products?
Lucas Oil was founded by long-haul trucker Forrest Lucas and his wife Charlotte in 1989. After experimenting with several ingredients, Lucas left the trucking business for the oil industry to build what would become one of America's most recognized family-owned oil brands. The company is now run by Forrest's son Morgan Lucas and his wife Katie Lucas.
From its humble beginnings, the company has grown into an international brand, buying a production company—Lucas Oil Studios—in 2006 before Lucas Oil Stadium was built two years later. Originally selling only truck oils, the company now produces lubricants for racing, marine, and consumer vehicle markets.
Lucas Oil's mission has always been to provide the highest-quality lubricants, with the company committing to develop the "most scientifically advanced additives and lubricants anywhere." All additives and oils are made in America, with the company's headquarters located in Indianapolis, Indiana, after moving from California in late 2022.
What products does Lucas Oil sell?
Since it was formed, Lucas Oil has remained closely in touch with the American racing industry, and it continues to grow thanks to recent racing partnerships. But despite its advance into the motorsports industry, the company still offers a large range of products for everyday car care, motorcycles, and smaller engines found in chainsaws.
One area where Lucas Oil shines is its range of synthetic oils, rivaling conventional oils. These oils offer a higher quality base oil and can absorb heat better for long-lasting performance. This is present in oils like Lucas' SAE 20W-50 Motorcycle Oil, but you'll also find synthetic oils for ATVs and cars with diesel or gasoline engines.
Lucas Oil also sells a range of high-quality grease products, offering strong water resistance and anti-rust agents. There's a wide range of greases for different vehicles and even grease for construction work. If you own a gas-powered chainsaw or leaf blower, Lucas also offers oil for 2-stroke engines for good chainsaw maintenance. Despite its reputation in the automotive industry, one thing's for sure—Lucas Oil isn't limited in its product range.
Are Lucas Oil products any good?
With a vast range of high-quality synthetic oils and additives, Lucas Oil is committed to delivering superior products thanks to its advanced manufacturing process. The oil blend utilizes polyalphaolefin (PAO) lubricants and harmless additives for consistent performance under changes in temperature. Due to the PAO base oil foundation, less complex additives are required, which results in a long-lasting, stable oil. The company has a lot to promise for new buyers, but what does its customers have to say?
Lucas Oil's products are generally well-received on Amazon, with the majority of popular products boasting a rating above 4.5 stars on the retailer supergiant. With over 100,000 products sold on Amazon in the past three months and a low returns rate, it's safe to say Lucas Oil lives up to its reputation. Many customers comment on Lucas Oil's long-lasting effects and versatility with different engine types. Another theme picked up by customers is the quietened motor of vehicles after using the oil. Overall, Lucas Oil is a trusted brand that's unlikely to disappoint car enthusiasts.