Need To Make A T-Mobile Device Protection Claim With Assurant? Here's How You Do It

Accidentally damaging your smartphone is almost inevitable; many consider it a rite of passage in the digital age. It can happen in so many ways — your phone slips out of your hand, someone spills a drink on it, or your keys scratch the screen while it's in your purse or backpack. And that's not all that can go wrong as a smartphone owner. There's also the issue of theft and loss. Maybe a pickpocket got their hands on your phone during a European vacation, or you forgot it at the gym. Even if you count yourself among the lucky ones who've never had a mishap with your phone, you never know what'll happen in the future.

Given all of the ways a smartphone can end up out of service or missing, it's no surprise that many turn to T-Mobile's Device Protection Program, Protection<360>, which Assurant manages. After all, if you've paid top dollar for the iPhone 15 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you want all the protection you can get. The T-Mobile Device Protection Program can give you some peace of mind. It comes with several benefits, including replacement of your phone if it's stolen or lost, repairs or replacements of your device if you experience a hardware service issue, and screen repair through Assurant's Repair Network. Filing a claim online is a straightforward process and must be done within 90 days of covered failure.