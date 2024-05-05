Need To Make A T-Mobile Device Protection Claim With Assurant? Here's How You Do It
Accidentally damaging your smartphone is almost inevitable; many consider it a rite of passage in the digital age. It can happen in so many ways — your phone slips out of your hand, someone spills a drink on it, or your keys scratch the screen while it's in your purse or backpack. And that's not all that can go wrong as a smartphone owner. There's also the issue of theft and loss. Maybe a pickpocket got their hands on your phone during a European vacation, or you forgot it at the gym. Even if you count yourself among the lucky ones who've never had a mishap with your phone, you never know what'll happen in the future.
Given all of the ways a smartphone can end up out of service or missing, it's no surprise that many turn to T-Mobile's Device Protection Program, Protection<360>, which Assurant manages. After all, if you've paid top dollar for the iPhone 15 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you want all the protection you can get. The T-Mobile Device Protection Program can give you some peace of mind. It comes with several benefits, including replacement of your phone if it's stolen or lost, repairs or replacements of your device if you experience a hardware service issue, and screen repair through Assurant's Repair Network. Filing a claim online is a straightforward process and must be done within 90 days of covered failure.
What information do I need to file the claim?
Just like you try to get all the information possible before upgrading your device with T-Mobile, you should do the same before filing a claim. As you'd expect, T-Mobile and Assurant require quite a bit of information to process your claim. You must be the primary account holder or an authorized user to file your claim. Before filing your claim, you'll need to gather the following: your smartphone number, the make and model of your device, the date it was damaged, and the last time you used it.
Follow these steps to determine when you last used your phone:
- Go to T-Mobile.com and log into your account.
- Select Usage from the menu at the top of the screen.
- Choose the type of usage you want to view: data, messages, calls, mobile hotspots, or data pass.
- Select Download all records.
- Save the file to your computer.
You may also need a government-issued ID and proof of ownership to make your claim. If your device was stolen, you'll need the police report number. You should also report lost or stolen devices to T-Mobile through their website to block your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) and stop unauthorized usage. If your phone isn't working due to a problem with materials or workmanship, you should contact T-Mobile directly for help. If you have an Apple device, you'll get service through AppleCare.
How do I make the claim with Assurant?
Once you've gathered all your documents, you'll be ready to make your claim with Assurant. You can do this in three ways: using the P360 app by Assurant, filing an online claim with Mytmoclaim, or using your T-Mobile Account.
Follow these steps to file a claim using the P360 app:
- Download the Apple P360 app or the Android P360 app.
- Choose File a Claim and enter the required details.
- Follow the step-by-step instructions provided in the app.
- After entering the details, select Get Started to submit your claim.
Follow these steps to file an online claim through Mytmoclaim:
- Use a web browser to visit mytmoclaim.com.
- Choose File or Track a Claim.
- Login using a T-Mobile ID, and select the account and device for which you're filing the claim.
- Enter any requested information, such as your mobile or IMEI number, device make and model, date of incident, or police report number.
- Review the details and submit the claim.
Follow these steps to make an online claim in your T-Mobile account:
- Use a web browser to log in to your T-Mobile account.
- Go to the account section and choose the phone line you want to file a claim about.
- Select from the options to file a new claim, report damage, or report your device as lost or stolen.
- A details window will appear with further instructions.
- After confirming your selection, you'll be automatically redirected to mytmoclaim.com.
- Ensure that the mobile number listed is the one associated with the device you're claiming.
- If incorrect, return to the accounts screen to select the proper number.
- Follow the step-by-step instructions on the Assurant website to finalize your claim.