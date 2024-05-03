What Is MHL HDMI, Explained (And When Do You Use It?)

Many modern TVs feature a built-in screen mirroring option that allows you to cast content from your smartphone to your TV. But if you're unable to cast wirelessly, there is an older technology that allows you to connect your mobile to your TV effortlessly. Since its entrance into the industry in the early 2000s, HDMI has grown into a staple piece of technology for homeowners and offices. Designed to improve upon previous technologies like DVI, HDMI is now the de facto standard for transferring video and audio signals. With the latest version, HDMI 2.1, boasting 10K support and a maximum bandwidth of 48Gbps, it's easy to see why HDMI is commonly used.

In 2010, several tech companies joined forces to create a new protocol for HDMI named MHL. The new technology was invented as a way to cast content from a mobile device to a TV display through a single connection. Though it's now a relatively old technology, there are still many benefits of using MHL over wireless casting. With an MHL-certified HDMI cable and a compatible smartphone, you're ready to go.