Ryobi's 1600 PSI Pressure Washer Was Discontinued, But They Still Offer These Options

For those seeking the relatively no-frills, simplistic experience that Ryobi's 1600 PSI pressure washer was known for, it may be worth checking out the manufacturer's 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM electric pressure washer. At 1800 PSI, this unit's intensity is just starting to creep out of the light-duty PSI range and approach the medium-duty sector, but it's still quite a solid match for the 1600 PSI pressure washer's winning balance of performance, portability, and price.

Unlike some of the other heftier options in Ryobi's inventory, the 1800 PSI pressure washer emphasizes its compact qualities and basic ease of use above all else. The unit is slightly larger than the 1600 PSI washer was, clocking in at 16 lbs, and features roughly the same configuration as its counterpart — along with a few added perks. For one, the hose attachment to the spray wand has a thin, extra-flexible design to reduce fatigue during usage. Additionally, the unit comes with a specialized soap applicator attachment that gives the user the option to add detergent to the water for deeper cleaning. Aside from that, it's more or less the same basic Ryobi pressure washer experience, with interchangeable spray nozzles, and all.

It's worth noting that the 1800 PSI electric pressure washer is not cordless or battery-operated, as is the case with many other Ryobi products. As such, it's not necessarily the most portable option out there despite its small and lightweight form factor. Still, the lack of reliance on batteries helps place it firmly in the more affordable camp of products. As of this article's publishing, Ryobi currently lists this washer with a price tag of just $99.00 — considerably cheaper than the 1600 PSI washer's original price.