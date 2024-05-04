Ryobi's 1600 PSI Pressure Washer Was Discontinued, But They Still Offer These Options
When it comes to major pressure washer brands, Ryobi's electric and gas offerings are generally considered to be a good selection for potential buyers. In addition to packing plenty of power to clean up surfaces, the vast majority of the power tool company's line of washers are fully cordless, allowing for portable use. Moreover, the manufacturer vends washers with varying levels of intensity in terms of PSI and GPM, granting users the ability to pick the machine that best suits their needs. That said, there's one particular Ryobi pressure washer that has proven to be especially popular.
Slotting in at the upper power range for light-duty pressure washers, the Ryobi 1600 PSI electric pressure washer has managed to amass plenty of positive reviews on Ryobi's site. The unit emphasizes several distinct qualities, including its compact design and versatile interchanging nozzle system for routine washing jobs. However, despite its warm reception among customers, this particular product has been discontinued and is no longer available to purchase directly through Ryobi. With that said, the company still offers several pressure washer options with comparable power that readers may find interesting.
The 1200 PSI and 1.0 GPM washer
While there's currently no Ryobi pressure washer that replicates the exact 1600 PSI of its now-discontinued electric unit, several options come close. Generally speaking, a really good PSI for a pressure washer intended for light-duty tasks ranges from 1,000 to 1,750 PSI, and several other models fit within this spectrum. On the lower-powered end is Ryobi's 40V HP Brushless 1200 PSI 1.0 GPM pressure washer.
This particular washer isn't quite as powerful as its 1600 PSI counterpart, but it nevertheless retains many of its appealing features. The unit is electric and completely cordless, running on Ryobi's standard use 40V battery system. Additionally, it features a fairly similar design, with a compact base unit and a trigger-activated washer gun with three interchangeable nozzles. However, it also boasts some unique features, such as the ability to siphon from a water source and the inclusion of an eco mode that allows users to toggle to a less intense setting of 900 PSI and 0.8 GPM to maximize battery life.
Ryobi's 1200 PSI pressure washer is newer than many of the brand's other options and consequently has fewer reviews, but it has nonetheless managed to maintain a solid 5-star rating from early customers on the company's official site. This washer can be purchased through Home Depot for $199.00, making it a slightly pricier but still comparable alternative to Ryobi's discontinued $139.00 1600 PSI pressure washer.
The 1500 PSI and 1.2 GPM Whisper Series washer
In terms of raw power, the pressure washer in Ryobi's portfolio that is most comparable to its 1600 PSI variant is arguably the 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM pressure washer. As per its name, this battery-operated washer is one of Ryobi's Whisper Series products, which emphasizes relatively quiet use compared to its gas-powered alternatives. However, there's a lot more going on with this particular washer beyond its reduced noise output.
One look at Ryobi's 1500 PSI pressure washer is enough to inform customers that this unit is quite a bit bulkier than the ultra-compact 1600 PSI unit. Nonetheless, it makes the most of that added heft with some useful design qualities, including a built-in set of wheels to quickly move it around, and a storage compartment for accessories. It also features a siphon hose, allowing owners to use fresh water from any available source instead of connecting it to a garden hose. However, users should remain wary of the product's limited battery life, as Ryobi's listing suggests it can only last for 25 minutes of continuous use on a single charge of its two 40V 6Ah batteries.
All told, Ryobi's 1500 PSI pressure washer roughly matches the 1600 PSI version in terms of use cases, though its additional features combine to turn it into a decidedly more premium option. That is reflected in the unit's price, as it is substantially more expensive than its 1600 PSI counterpart. As it stands, the 1500 PSI pressure washer can be purchased on Ryobi's site for $599.00.
The 1800 PSI and 1.2 GPM electric washer
For those seeking the relatively no-frills, simplistic experience that Ryobi's 1600 PSI pressure washer was known for, it may be worth checking out the manufacturer's 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM electric pressure washer. At 1800 PSI, this unit's intensity is just starting to creep out of the light-duty PSI range and approach the medium-duty sector, but it's still quite a solid match for the 1600 PSI pressure washer's winning balance of performance, portability, and price.
Unlike some of the other heftier options in Ryobi's inventory, the 1800 PSI pressure washer emphasizes its compact qualities and basic ease of use above all else. The unit is slightly larger than the 1600 PSI washer was, clocking in at 16 lbs, and features roughly the same configuration as its counterpart — along with a few added perks. For one, the hose attachment to the spray wand has a thin, extra-flexible design to reduce fatigue during usage. Additionally, the unit comes with a specialized soap applicator attachment that gives the user the option to add detergent to the water for deeper cleaning. Aside from that, it's more or less the same basic Ryobi pressure washer experience, with interchangeable spray nozzles, and all.
It's worth noting that the 1800 PSI electric pressure washer is not cordless or battery-operated, as is the case with many other Ryobi products. As such, it's not necessarily the most portable option out there despite its small and lightweight form factor. Still, the lack of reliance on batteries helps place it firmly in the more affordable camp of products. As of this article's publishing, Ryobi currently lists this washer with a price tag of just $99.00 — considerably cheaper than the 1600 PSI washer's original price.