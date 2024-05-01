This Rover Plans To Search For Life On Mars: Here's How

Mars has seen some traffic in recent years with NASA's Curiosity and Perseverance rovers and China's Zhurong rover exploring the red planet. Soon, another rover will be joining the Mars exploration rush, as the European Space Agency's Rosalind Franklin rover is back on track to head to the planet.

The mission saw some bad luck as it was originally scheduled for 2020, and that launch was delayed due to the pandemic. Then it was going to take place in 2022 as part of a cooperative agreement between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, but following its invasion of Ukraine, ESA suspended all joint projects with Russia, leaving the future of the mission in doubt.

As Russia had been providing vital components to the mission including a landing vehicle, it was feared that the mission would have to be canceled as there were few options for how to launch the rover without a Russian lander. But now ESA is working to get the mission back on track for a 2028 launch. The aim is for Europe to build its lander, with ESA working with international partners and private industry to get the rover to Mars for its exciting mission: searching for evidence of ancient life on Mars.

"This is a significant milestone in our ongoing exploration of Mars," said ESA Director for Human and Robotic Exploration Daniel Neuenschwander. "The Rosalind Franklin mission represents a major step forward in our understanding of the Red Planet, combining cutting-edge technology with the collective expertise of our European industry and international partners. Together, we are committed to unlock the secrets of Mars and, perhaps, uncover evidence of life beyond Earth."