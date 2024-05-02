Why Russia Still Uses Armored Military Trains Today

Military vehicles evolve with time and ever-increasing technology to try and give one side a battlefield advantage over another. This evolution led to vehicles like the tank being introduced in July 1915 with the British-made "Little Willie." It offered protection and firepower in a tracked vehicle. It wasn't the only transport upgrade, however. Trains took on a military twist too. These armored behemoths gained favor with several countries during the World Wars. While largely rendered obsolete with missiles and drones, Russia still continues to use them.

Russia has a long history of using trains for military purposes. This practice can be traced back to the Russo-Japanese War, where they were initially used for logistical support to transport men and materiel. Their use in a military capacity grew during World War I, the Russian Civil War, and World War II evolving from just troop transports and reconnaissance to armored and armed platforms that provided fire support when needed. They would effectively fall out of widespread use during the Cold War, but recent conflicts have witnessed Russia tapping them once more as a military resource. But with all the modern technology available, why does Russia still use armored trains? The simple answer is they fill a need.