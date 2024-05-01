B58 Vs. S58 - What's The Difference Between These BMW Engines?

The BMW B58 and S58 are variations of the same engine, but have some key differences. As you might've gathered by the name, the S58 is the newer iteration that first powered the BMW X3 M and X4 M in 2020. The big change from the B58 to the S58 is the newer one is beefier with higher horsepower and torque, but it doesn't mean you have to rush out and perform a swap.

As it stands, the BMW B58 is a reliable engine — it's arguably one of the most reliable engines BMW has ever developed. It debuted in 2015, and remains a very solid option today. If you're somebody who wants to get the most performance out of their car as possible, the S58 is a more-than-worthy upgrade. This variant was released in 2019, and it's essentially a high-output version of the B58 that added in a second turbocharger, as well as a few other upgrades. If you're looking to get the best performance, the S58 is a great option, but swapping out a B58 might not be your best bet.

Ultimately, it'll come down to how you want to use your car. With the S58 geared more as a performance-based engine, you might find the B58 feeling like a better engine for daily drives. The S58 takes the edge at the top end, but not everybody will need that type of power.