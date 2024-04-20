Jeep Week Daytona And More: 5 Events Every Jeep Owner Should Know About
There's no point in buying a Jeep if you're just going to take it to Walmart once a week. The military-inspired vehicles are designed for harsh terrain and technical challenges, not the McDonald's drive-thru. Still, going out on your own can have some issues. If you don't know a route, heading down one pre-mapped by an experienced off-roader is the best option.
An easy solution to this involves attending official Jeep events. These events tend to give you the opportunity to enjoy your 4X4, while also welcoming you into the vibrant and enthusiastic Jeep community. Several major events take place worldwide each year, and we've listed some that you may want to kick things off with.
Even if you don't intend to hit the trail (or a pre-set obstacle course), the events are still worth attending. You can make friends, chat about Jeeps, and acquire some parts to help take your own vehicle to the next level. These events aren't just for hardcore off-roaders either. Most are very family-friendly, and offer a great opportunity for beginners who want to build their knowledge and skills. If you're a more experienced Jeep enthusiast, then these events are a great way to keep in touch with old friends and make new ones. Just make sure your vehicle is as ready for the trip as you are first.
Jeep Beach
When it comes to annual Jeep events, Jeep Beach in Daytona, Florida, is undoubtedly the big one. Over 225,000 people in 25,000 Jeeps descend on the coastal city every year to reconnect with friends, have Jeep-based fun, and raise money for charity. Over $4.1 million has been contributed to over 150 organizations so far.
The 2024 gathering takes place between April 19 and 28, with plenty of action on offer during each of those nine days. These events include scavenger hunts, restaurant tours, raffles, fun runs, off-road experiences, and organized drives. There are plenty of family-focused activities on offer too. The main event weekend takes place at the Daytona International Speedway where over 200 Jeep vendors showcase their wares. You can also take your Jeep onto the famous track for a few parade laps, though that costs a little extra.
A basic ticket is $100, but covers your Jeep and everyone who can legally fit inside it. That basic ticket covers admission to the main event and vendor show, infield parking at the Speedway, and the opportunity to drive your Jeep on the event's new obstacle course. There are multiple supplements that can be added to your ticket, which can add extra experiences, bundle in drinks packages, and allow you to park things like trailers.
A Jeep Jamboree
If you don't want to wait a long time, or travel too far, to have fun with the rest of the Jeep community, then a Jeep Jamboree is probably the event for you. Jamborees take place all over the United States, and tend to happen all year round. Many are location-specific, with events in New York's Catskills, Death Valley, and Moab, Utah. Some other events take place outside the United States, with notable trips to both Spain and Iceland on the calendar.
Given the number of Jeep Jamborees that are scheduled each year, there's a very good chance you can find one within easy traveling distance. If you can't get enough when it comes to Jeep events, it also gives you an opportunity to hit them almost constantly. The events tend to be shorter too, so if you only have a day or two to spare then this is your best option.
Jeep Jamborees also give Jeep owners a great chance to hone their skills in a number of terrains and conditions. You can work on your winter driving in Alaska, or rip through the desert in Utah. Want mud and branches? Try a mountain on the East Coast. The possibilities are endless. You can find out about upcoming Jamborees and register on the Jeep Jamboree website.
Crawl 4 the Cure
Although not strictly a Jeep event – any 4×4 will do – many Jeeps will be in attendance, and you can even win one if you enter the event's raffle. Crawl 4 the Cure's main purpose is to raise money for research into, and hopefully eventually a cure for, multiple sclerosis — a chronic autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system.
There are a number of trails on offer during the event, aimed at matching both people's skill levels and the trucks they turn up in. If you're new to all of this and only have a stock vehicle, then there should still be a few options for you. If your Jeep is heavily modified and off-roading is your passion — then you should still be able to find a challenge or two. A Minnesota OHV trail sticker is also required if you want to take your Jeep off-road in the state. These cost $38.50 for 3 years and can be purchased before the event, at a Minnesota DMV office, or at the park office during the event itself.
If you can't make it but want to support the cause, or just try to win a Jeep. Raffle tickets can be bought, and donations can be made on the charity's website. Crawl 4 the Cure is set to take place between the 18 and 20 July 2024.
Jeep The Mac/Yoop
Jeep the Mac (or Jeep the Yoop) is an annual event which sees Jeep owners explore over 40 miles of bogs and trails on Drummond Island, Michigan. Unfortunately, construction work means there's no group crossing of the Mackinac Bridge this year, but there's still an action packed weekend of activities on offer for Jeep owners and their families. This includes an obstacle course, that you can spectate on or take your own truck across, and a duck hunt. The latter doesn't involve shotguns, but does involve searching for rubber ducks that have been strategically placed throughout the event zone.
Tickets are $45 for each person over the age of 12, though that includes a free ferry ride to and from the island for you and your truck, drink and meal vouchers, $10 casino credit, entry to the obstacle course, and a bunch of other bonuses. Kids under 12 are free. There are also prizes to be won for things like furthest traveled, Show-N-Shine versus Mud-N-Grime, Best Modified, and best duck display. The awards ceremony takes place on Friday evening and should kick off a weekend of family fun. Jeep the Yoop 2024 is due to take place for the ninth time between May 10 and 12.
The Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Club Invasion
The Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Club Invasion is in its 11th year and sees thousands of Jeep enthusiasts, club members, and parts vendors descend on Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to spend three days celebrating all things Jeep.
For visitors in 2024, the pick of the official events is likely the Show & Shine competition and its connected tailgating experiences. Awards are handed out to exceptional trucks in a variety of categories, and you can always discuss your favorite 4X4s with other enthusiasts over some food.
Entrance to the vendor areas and the Show & Shine event are priced at $20 for adults and $10 for children between the ages of six and 12 — with kids under five free. Tickets can only be purchased at the event itself, and the organizers are warning of potential online scams. While there isn't any official off-roading taking place, the event center is right in the midst of the Smoky Mountains. So you have over 800 miles of trails to enjoy while you aren't busy in the event space.