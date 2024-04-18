Nothing's Latest Earbuds Serve Up ANC And ChatGPT On Demand

Despite being fairly young, Nothing has quickly set itself apart in the market with noticeably different designs compared to other brands. Several of its products already robe in the transparent aesthetic, and two newcomers are being added today. The company announced two new pairs of earbuds — the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear (a) — with active noise cancellation, sound improvements over predecessors, and a potential ChatGPT trigger functionality that arrives later this year.

The Nothing Ear is the more expensive pair, running at $149 in the U.S. Although it succeeds in Nothing Ear (2), the brand is dropping a numeric identifier, presumably to emphasize its better audio capabilities without a radical design change. You could call them the Ear (2024), although Nothing doesn't insist on this nor clarify if future products will bear the same name.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Ear (a) uses the same identifier as the Nothing Phone (2a) to affirm itself as the more affordable offering. It is justifiably priced at $99, but you get a swanky yellow color along with the transparent sidelines. Despite the pricing difference, both offer high-fidelity output, but there are some differences that set them apart.